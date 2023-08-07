With well over a 1,000 players per year entering the transfer portal, it is inevitable that sometimes former opponents become teammates. But even taking that into consideration, a quick look at the James Madison women’s basketball roster shows it’s happening a lot with the Dukes.
JMU added three NCAA Division I transfers during the offseason, and all three had previously played against the Dukes. Former St. Joseph’s guard Olivia Mullins was a bright spot for the Hawks in their loss to JMU last season. Ex-Virginia starter Carole Miller played against the Dukes twice when she was with the Cavaliers and the last time JMU took the floor it was in the NCAA Tournament against Ohio State, where new James Madison guard Hevynne Bristow was a reserve for the Buckeyes.
More than a year ago, former College of Charleston guard Amira Williams transferred to JMU after the two schools had previously both been members of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Players seem to agree on one thing. Former opponents joining the roster can be an interesting footnote for fans, but inside the locker room, it’s no big deal.
“There was one instance in the game I got into a little scuffle with the team, but we don’t even talk about it,” Bristow said, recounting the matchup against the Dukes last March. “That game has come up maybe one time, but it never gets in the way. It’s never awkward.”
Some around the Dukes’ program believe it’s not necessarily a coincidence, that perhaps players get an up close look at JMU and like what they see.
“It’s kind of funny, but at the same time you know they can play,” fourth-year JMU forward Steph Ouderkirk, who has played against each of them, said. “That’s a little bit of an advantage. We joke around a little bit, but it’s cool we can have that. I think they see something, especially last year, we had a lot of fun together as a team.”
Ouderkirk said that when high-major players such as Miller and Bristow begin considering JMU, perhaps with playing time in mind, they also see that even as a mid-major James Madison isn’t necessarily a big step down in terms of budget, facilities and an emphasis on women’s basketball.
“The school allows us to do some things that a lot of mid-majors can’t do, so I think we’re an appealing school,” Ouderkirk said. “From what I hear at other schools, the way we do things here can be a selling point.”
Players have also had the transfer option available their entire careers. Even prior to college, switching high school and AAU programs is commonplace and it’s not unusual to face a player as a heated rival during the high school season, then become AAU teammates in the summer.
“I feel like it's a pretty common thing nowadays,” Mullins said. “Coach O makes this joke that if you can’t beat them, join them. But I really don’t feel that way. I liked their style of play and this was just me coming in to benefit from that. It’s just a new experience.”
JMU center Ksyusha Kozlova, a native of Moscow, Russia, said her international experience also made playing alongside former opponents feel normal as she’d done the same thing with women who wound up becoming teammates on Russian national teams.
Of course, there are other reasons, from her perspective at least, that make it easy to welcome those newcomers.
“To be honest with you, I don’t remember girls like that,” Kozlova said. “For me it’s a little different with the American names. When they said Olivia was coming for a visit and she played for St. Joseph’s, I didn’t even remember her.”
