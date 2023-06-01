After three weeks of silence from NFL teams, former James Madison cornerback Jordan Swann went on a beach trip to Ocean City, Md., on Tuesday before he considered looking for a desk job outside of football.
But his phone rang when he returned home in Newark, Del.
First, his agent called and told him the Baltimore Ravens were going to sign him. Soon after he got off the phone, another number popped up.
This time, it was Ravens Director of Player Personnel George Kokinis.
Not long after that, Swann got in the car and made the hour drive to Baltimore before signing his first NFL contract on Wednesday afternoon after a private workout with the team and a physical.
But for the 5-foot-10 cornerback, the moment didn’t hit him until he signed his name on the contract inside the Ravens’ team facility in Owings Mills, Md.
“I had mixed feelings,” Swann said. “It was like a weight off my shoulders, but then I felt anxious. It didn’t sink in for me until today when I got in there and actually signed the paper.”
The path to this moment wasn’t a straight line for Swann, who wasn’t happy with his 40-yard dash time at JMU’s pro day in March. But he did enough in front of the pair of Baltimore scouts that ran the event on top of his production in games to earn a rookie minicamp invitation after the draft.
Swann played in all 25 games across his two seasons in Harrisonburg, including 11 starts during his final year with the Dukes — JMU’s first in the FBS. In his two seasons with the purple and gold, Swann recorded 42 total tackles with 4.5 for a loss, two sacks, and three interceptions.
And when he arrived at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp in early May, Swann knew he could prove he belonged.
Swann worked in the slot at corner for most of the minicamp and lined up across from Baltimore’s first-round pick, Zay Flowers. For some, that would be intimidating, but for Swann, it was an opportunity to show what he could do.
It wasn’t just Swann who thought he could hang with the Ravens’ prized pick in the draft, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh agreed. After three days of practice, he texted Swann’s high school coach at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and raved about the cornerback and his qualities.
For Swann, competing against a first-rounder opened his eyes to the fact that he could hang with anyone on a football field.
“My confidence, I feel like I can line it up with anybody,” Swann said. “First round, second round, seventh round. I feel like I can compete with the best of them. … I look at it more like this is where I need to be and I deserve to be here.”
But the Ravens couldn’t sign Swann out of the rookie minicamp due to not having room in the cornerbacks room. They were interested, but Baltimore needed to make room for him first.
About a month later, the Ravens made it a reality.
Now, after landing an NFL contract, Swann’s attention has shifted. He’s not content with being with the team through camp — he wants to make the regular season roster.
“The goal is to make the team, make the 53-man roster,” Swann said. “That’s where my mind and my focus and all my energy is going to shift towards. I’m just going to have to earn that everyday.”
Swann is still close to his family at home in Delaware but has returned to Baltimore, where he played his final season of high school football and helped St. Frances win the 2016 MIAA state championship as he recorded 10 interceptions that fall.
Now, as he gets set for his new chapter in his football career, those high school days aren’t behind him. Instead, he might lean on the relationships he built in Charm City as he fights to make Baltimore’s opening-day roster.
“Everything worked out amazingly,” Swann said. “I’m only an hour down the road. I’m so close to family and I also have family in Baltimore just on the connections I made at St. Frances. Baltimore is like my second home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.