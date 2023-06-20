Former James Madison defensive lineman Jamare Edwards was selected by the Vegas Vipers during the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft on Friday.
The 6-foot-3, 281-pound standout from Miami, Fla., spent his final season collegiately with the Dukes in 2022, playing in all 11 games with 10 starts at defensive tackle.
He was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors all-state second team after tallying 44 tackles with 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.
Edwards led JMU and ranked second in the Sun Belt in tackles for loss, averaging 1.14 per outing. He was also sixth in the conference in sacks per game (0.59).
Edwards and all other draft picks immediately join XFL rosters with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists.
For undrafted athletes, the XFL will host a series of player showcases across the country in June and July. Following the showcases, the XFL will invite top performers to the XFL Combine, scheduled for July 25-27 in Arlington, Texas.
