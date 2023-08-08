Few Little Leaguers thrust onto the national stage have a mentor to turn to who precisely knows the feeling. That’s where Kailey Garner is fortunate to have Odicci Alexander as a cousin.
Garner and her Pitt County (N.C.) team, representing the Southeast Region at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C., were scheduled to face Asia-Pacific Tuesday. Alexander, the former James Madison All-American who led the Dukes to the semifinals of the 2021 Women’s College World Series, is Garner’s cousin and trainer.
And Alexander knows a thing or two about suddenly having the eyes of the world, via an ESPN audience, thrust upon you. Back in 2021 she pitched the vast majority of innings for the Dukes during their Cinderella run, mostly dominating. After leading JMU to victories against Top 5 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State teams in Oklahoma City, Alexander was an instant celebrity, gaining hundreds of thousands of social media followers in a matter of days.
Now she’ll be there to watch Garner play on the biggest stage for 12-and-under players.
“We’ve had many talks about just bringing it back to who you are,” Alexander said. “This game doesn’t define who you are, so no matter what the outcome might be it’s still going to be you and doing your best. I think that’s helped her mentally, I know that helped me mentally. When you play for something that’s more than the game, so much more comes out. When the pressure is on, you trust in your system.”
Alexander watched on TV as Pitt County qualified for the Little League World Series, but she’ll be there in person this week. She’s part of Athletes United, a professional softball league that for the first time is playing games in Greenville in conjunction with the Little League World Series. Alexander will compete in a doubleheader Wednesday.
After finishing her JMU career. Alexander played professionally in Japan, and then returned to the United States, moving to North Carolina where she also worked as an assistant coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels. During that time, she’s also given individual instruction to her cousin.
“She comes to the facility that I usually do lessons at, and I train her a little bit and it’s just kind of cool to see that I can be an inspiration to her,” Alexander said. “Just to be there to watch her do what she does, and trusting in the process we’ve worked on, it’s an honor.”
Supporting the next generation of star athletes is becoming something of a family tradition. Back in 2021, another of Alexander’s cousins was in the stands in Oklahoma City, San Antonio Spurs star Keldon Johnson.
“I just want the spotlight to be on her,” Johnson said at the time. “I want her to have her moments, and I want her to flourish and enjoy it.”
Now it’s come full circle, with Alexander finding herself in the same role.
