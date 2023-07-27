Steph Ouderkirk can hardly believe she’s entering her fourth season at James Madison. The local product from Spotswood High School has not only been playing for the Dukes for a while, she’s been around the program since she was a young girl, attending games and camps at JMU even before she was leading Spotswood to state championships.
“I’ve been around for a looooong time, yeah,” Ouderkirk said.
Perhaps even more impressive, the players who came into JMU with her four years ago have also been in it for the long haul with the Dukes.
Ouderkirk, a 6-1 forward, came to JMU in 2020 along with guards Jamia Hazell and Peyton McDaniel and center Anna Goodman. While it’s increasingly rare for a highly-regarded, four-player recruiting class to stay together for four years, that’s been the case with the group that hopes to lead the Dukes to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference titles.
“You have people with completely different rosters,” Ouderkirk said. “Teams keep two people from the year before, so I think that we haven’t done that is huge. It’s a comfortable feeling. Peyton’s been here for three years. I’ve been here for three years. Jamia’s been here for three years. Anna’s been here for three and Mikaya (Tynes) has been here for two. So it’s like not only do we have experience on the floor here, we have experience where everybody has been a leader and that’s really rare.”
It’s something that her coach, Sean O’Regan also appreciates.
O’Regan is entering his eighth season as JMU’s head coach and has seen plenty of players come and go, even more so in recent years since NCAA transfer restrictions have been loosened.
But JMU’s best teams have always featured some cohesiveness with at least one class that stuck together to build a roster around. That’s what the Dukes have in the Ouderkirk, McDaniel, Goodman and Hazell foursome.
“I really like that group and really like that they’ve stuck around,” O’Regan said. “That doesn’t always happen, right? It’s getting tough to bring in a class that good and not see any of them leave for another opportunity or because playing time wasn’t always what they expected or any other reason. But I think that group really gets along, they’ve always been tight and it’s going to be a big year for them with even bigger roles.”
The Dukes have also worked in a handful of veteran transfers in the years since that group arrived together, and JMU should be one of the most experienced teams in the country when the 2023-24 season begins.
But the cohesiveness of the four-year players provides the glue that keeps the team together.
“Thinking about the teams that we’ve had, we’ve got this group that we bring back from last year that won the conference tournament,” McDaniel said. “The transfers coming in, I think it’s really cool we have all this experience and you can see it when we’re out there on the court and can see that some of us know each other really well at this point.”
