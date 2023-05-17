Maddie Epke went a stretch of 10 games in the middle of the season with only two goals — both of which came in a 20-10 win over then-No. 23 Richmond in early April.
But during that period of games, Epke, one of James Madison’s primary distributors behind the cage, recorded 14 assists as the Dukes’ offense was rolling.
That was until the postseason arrived.
Once hardware was on the line, opposing teams started to hone in on the Dukes’ top attackers, Isabella Peterson and Tai Jankowski, so it was up to someone else to find ways to score.
And as Epke searched for who that would be, it turned out it was the player she knew the best on the field — herself.
The freshman attacker has scored in each of No. 7 JMU’s postseason games, including two goals in both of the NCAA Tournament wins to help the Dukes into the quarterfinals against No. 2 Syracuse on Thursday afternoon.
“I think it’s what the team needed on those days,” Epke said. “Especially because our big name players were being highly marked and we needed other people to step up. I looked around like, ‘Who’s going to step up?’ And I realized, ‘It’s me, I have to step up.’”
In the opening round game against Army, it was Epke who helped extend JMU’s lead to put the game out of reach from the Black Knights. And when the Dukes found themselves in a high-scoring shootout with Maryland, Epke tied the game at five with her first tally before her crucial goal with less than six minutes left in the game helped spark JMU’s fourth-quarter rally.
But even though the Guilford, Conn., native has looked like a natural in the Dukes’ “X” position — the player that primarily works in the offensive zone behind the goal — it isn’t her natural position.
While Epke played at Guilford High School, she was a midfielder. But when he arrived in Harrisonburg, Dukes coach Shelley Klaes inserted Epke into the attack.
The move has been beneficial for the veteran attack, which Epke is the lone underclassman starter. She’s recorded 28 assists, the second-most on the team, while she’s chipped in with 16 goals from behind the net en route to a second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection.
“It’s been a combination of her mentality,” Klaes said of Epke’s quick success. “She’s been so composed. She doesn’t question her decisions. She’s been able to maintain confidence … she’s done so much to support every aspect of the offense.
Since Epke hadn’t played the position consistently before she arrived in Harrisonburg, she’s had to adjust and learn on the fly. But as the season’s progressed, Epke said she’s grown more comfortable.
The 5-foot-8 attacker said she’s learned when to distribute the ball or when she should shoot, but it’s come down to her self-belief, which has been helped by her teammates’ confidence in her play as she anchors the offense.
“Although people will say it’s hard or a lot of pressure, I think it’s a confidence thing,” Epke said. “The other girls want me to be there, my teammates believe in me. I think that’s really cool, so I’m going to do whatever I can to help this team win. And when it’s my chance, I’m going to take the opportunity.”
Though Epke doesn’t have as much experience as the attacker behind the net as others in the country that are still playing with eight teams left in the NCAA Tournament, her impact has been felt by her teammates.
And for Peterson, who leads the country with 89 goals and 112 points, Epke’s skill at “X” is something that she hasn’t seen in a few years with the Dukes/
“I think she opens up an option at X that we haven’t had since I was a freshman,” Peterson said. “She attacks the cage hard and she’s a really good feeder and dodger, which definitely helps our attack. She’s amazing.”
Epke and Peterson feed off each other in games and in practice. For some periods of the Dukes’ practices, the two move off to the side to work on their draw controls, as the two most-frequently used players in the circle.
The pair usually fight to pop the ball up, while they attempt to work the ball out to the other and defender Rachel Matey, who leads the team with 90 draw controls on the year.
Peterson isn’t too far behind with 87, while Epke checks in third with 69 draw controls.
But as Epke has worked alongside Peterson, who is a master at self-draws, she’s seen her own self-draw skills improve.
And it was Epke who took the draw in the waning minutes against Maryland, which was key in the Dukes’ five-goal outburst in the final six minutes.
“Our draw team is one of the best I’ve seen,” Epke said. “Me and Bella have so much competition in practice, it’s so fun to play against each other. I think it just prepares us for games like these.”
But Epke, who is the lone freshman starter on the Dukes squad that has only dropped two games this season, doesn’t appear to be a first-year player to those around her.
And her mature approach to the Dukes’ veteran-laeden offense has been crucial in JMU’s success and its run in the NCAA Tournament, Jankowski said.
“Maddie doesn’t play like a freshman at all,” Jankowski said. “It’s just insane how much leadership she has as a freshman. We really do rely on her. That’s kind of scary, in a sense, because freshmen aren’t very experienced, but she’s fallen into this offense so effortlessly that she is incredibly experienced.”
