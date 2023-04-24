It took Ryan Ertlschweiger 12 games to have an opportunity on the mound for James Madison, but when he got his chance, the freshman right-hander didn’t let it pass by.
He missed the Dukes’ season-opening trip to Florida State with back discomfort, which wasn’t severe but the JMU staff wanted to be cautious, and he worked his way back from there.
But when JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry trotted Ertlschweiger out in the sixth inning against the Virginia Military Institute on March 7, it didn’t take long for the young arm to establish himself as a rising pitcher on the Dukes’ staff.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound righty tossed three perfect innings against the Keydets with three strikeouts on just 30 pitches. Over the next three weeks, he made three more midweek appearances and didn’t allow a run over 12.2 innings as he sat down 11 via strikeout with only six hits given up.
To break into the weekend rotation, Ertlschweiger just wanted a chance. He acknowledged he wanted to be on the mound instead of on the bench, but he had to control his command and knew JMU had older, more experienced pitchers in front of him.
But when Ertlschweiger’s chance came, he wanted to take full advantage of it. And he did.
“I think it’s just taking advantage of the opportunities that you get,” Ertlschweiger said. “We have a lot of good pitchers on the staff. I think taking advantage of the opportunities you get and doing everything you can to help the team win is the way that I’ve tried to solidify my place in the pitching rotation.”
Yes, he gave up his first run at George Washington on a two-out single, but his effectiveness was a proven commodity. And that stretch of dominant pitching Ertlschweiger put together opened Ikenberry’s eyes to the possibility that his young pitcher could be effective as a starter.
“I realized guys weren’t hitting him,” Ikenberry said. “When you’re coaching, sometimes you don’t see it until the lights come on and you face somebody else. … But when you see somebody else struggling against him, it’s like ‘Oh, this guy’s got some pretty good stuff.’”
What makes Ertlschweiger so effective? Two things: his composure and the way he tunnels his pitches off each other.
Though the Dukes have experience across the diamond, Ertlschweiger has teamed up with sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone, who played in 40 games last season. The young duo have made a great pair, but Schiavone said Ertlschweiger doesn’t let a hit or walk affect his mindset during a game.
“I think his ability to not show emotion on the mound is huge for him,” Schiavone said. “He’ll give up a liner single in the gap, I’ll look at him and he’ll be like, ‘We’ve got the next one.’ And he always does that. The ability to show no emotion and keep going is big.”
The other part of Ertlschweiger’s repertoire is his ability to make his fastball and offspeed pitches look the same coming out of his hand to a hitter. He’s not a hard thrower by any means — his fastball sits just under 90 mph — but the release point and its upward movement help.
So does the tunneling of his offspeed pitches from that point. Ikenberry said that combination has allowed Ertlschweiger to win strikes in at-bats with hitters taking fastballs as they dance in the zone.
With those two traits, Ertlschweiger has settled into his new role, in which he’s made three starts against Sun Belt Conference opponents.
JMU’s starting weekend pitching rotation has been in flux all season. It started with right-handers Donovan Burke and Ryan Murphy with freshman lefty T.R Williams before Burke and Williams were swapped for two-way standout Jack Cone and Todd Mozoki.
But with Ertlschweiger’s emergence, Cone has gone back to the midweek starting spot, while Murphy and Mozoki round out the Dukes’ weekend staff.
The Reston native made his starting debut against Georgia State and gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
His following start at Southern Miss didn't go his way. Ertlschweiger recorded just four outs before he gave up five runs — two earned — on six hits with two walks and a strikeout against the Golden Eagles.
As a freshman pitcher, being hit around is going to happen, but Ikenberry wanted to see how he responded in his next start. And Ertlschweiger didn’t leave any questions about if he could bounce back.
He was set to face Louisiana, the first game the Cajuns had played since beating No. 1 LSU, and Ertlschweiger tossed a career-high five innings with six strikeouts, also a season-best mark. He held Louisiana off the scoreboard for the first five frames before he allowed a trio of runs in the sixth, but the Dukes had already built a four-run lead.
Ertlschweiger wasn’t happy with his previous start and said there were a few things he wanted to change if he could have, and he did that against the Ragin’ Cajuns. He fell into trouble in the first inning against Louisiana after he conceded a walk and a single to start, but he answered it with a full-count strikeout to end the frame.
For the young pitcher, the rebound outing against Louisiana helped wash away what happened the week before at Southern Miss.
“That felt good, it really did,” Ertlschweiger said. “Striking out collegiate hitters is hard compared to in high school. Especially against a good team like Louisiana, it felt good to have a good start.”
But when he was on the mound, Ertlschweiger helped set the tone for what turned into a weekend sweep of the Ragin’ Cajuns, which vaulted the Dukes back into the thick of the conference postseason picture.
And when it was time for Ertlschweiger to come out of the game, Schiavone helped confirm what he already knew: the righty could recover from an up and down start and do what he could to put the Dukes in position to take a much-needed win.
“I was like, ‘Dude, what a way to bounce back from last weekend. You couldn’t have done it any better.’” Schiavone said. “That got us going, but it was crazy. I’m so happy for him.”
When he talked about Ertlschweiger, Schiavone couldn’t stop smiling. He’s been a constant behind the plate as the Dukes work through the ups and downs with their starting pitching.
But with Ertlschweiger, it appears JMU found a reliable starter that can fill up the strike zone and has gained confidence with each inning.
Ertlschweiger has Schiavone’s full confidence on the mound and with the expanded starting role, it appears he’s got the rest of the team’s, too.
“Every freshman has those times where you have to get your chance to prove it,” Schiavone said. “I’ll tell you what, as soon as he steps on the mound, he proves it every day. That’s why he’s starting on Friday night for us.”
