The James Madison coaching staff was high on its freshman class of Olivia Vance and Rebecca Watkins coming into the 2023 volleyball season, but with the reigning Sun Belt champs bringing back all but two players, it wasn’t clear how much playing time would be available right away for the newcomers.
Yet, by the end of the first week of the season, both players were on the court both for starting lineups and for key moments of a match-clinching fourth set Sunday against UMBC. As the Dukes (2-1) rebounded from a three-set loss to Ohio the day before, Vance and Watkins made big impressions. Watkins, in particular, made big play after big play as JMU finished off the retrievers.
“It feels just surreal,” Watkins said. “I remember last year I was watching this on TV and it’s awesome to be a part of an amazing program with a great culture and family and I’m happy I get to be with them on the floor and be a part of a program with such an awesome culture and family.”
Injuries have played a part in Watkins and Vance joining the rotation so quickly. Sophomore outside hitter Bre Reid played sparingly in spot duty during the first three matches, while fifth-year setter Caroline Dozier, an All-Sun Belt player, is out for the first few weeks of the season.
Vance, a 5-11 outside hitter from Bixby, Okla., stepped in and played well alongside a veteran front line. In 10 sets played, she ranks third on the team with 26 kills behind Miette Veldman and Sophie Davis, the Sun Belt’s preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.
Watkins has played in six sets this season but by Sunday was in the role of Dozier’s primary replacement. The 6-footer from Roswell, Ga., is averaging an outstanding 10.67 assists per set but was doing a little bit of everything Sunday against UMBC.
“I’ve been really proud of Rebecca Watkins coming in and running the offense,” JMU coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “We’re continuing to finalize the lineup and get smooth until Caroline comes back, but she did a really great job.”
She finished with a match-high 40 assists but also contributed five kills, three blocks, and six digs — doing a little bit of everything for the Dukes.
Both young players are well aware of how valuable this early experience could be down the line.
“I feel like it’s really important because I feel like being the only two freshmen, someday we’ll probably be the only two seniors,” Vance said. “It’s really giving up experience early on and teaching us how to fit into the team and what we need to do to be better players and play even bigger roles later on.”
