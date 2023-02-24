After a stellar FBS debut season, James Madison has turned the page to the 2023 campaign and it will lace up its cleats for a full 12-game schedule for the first time at the level in September.
The Dukes played 11 games last fall to ease the transition into the FBS, played an FCS opponent, and went 8-3 in the process to finish atop the Sun Belt East standings.
And with spring practice right around the corner, the Sun Belt Conference announced JMU’s schedule on Friday, which features an early-season three-game road trip and one midweek night game on a linear ESPN network.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the Dukes’ 2023 slate:
Sept. 2: vs. Bucknell
The Dukes open the season against Bucknell, the lone FCS foe on the schedule, and it will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
JMU, which dominated the FCS ranks for the past decade before moving to the FBS, made light work of Norfolk State a year ago in a 63-7 rain-shortened win at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Bucknell went 3-8 last year, losing its first five games, before earning a 19-17 win over Lehigh in late October. The Bison closed their season with wins over Georgetown and Marist last fall.
Sept. 9: at Virginia
For the first time in 40 years, almost to the exact date, JMU and Virginia will square off on the gridiron inside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville and will be the start of a three-game road trip for the Dukes, who will play half of their scheduled away games in the first four weeks of the season.
The ‘Hoos lead the all-time series 2-1 with wins in 1979 (69-9) and 1983 (21-14), but the Dukes pulled off the upset in 1982 with a 21-17 victory in Charlottesville.
In what’s been a long-anticipated matchup between the teams that are separated by 57 miles – or the Blue Ridge Mountains – Scott Stadium is sure to be a rowdy environment.
The ‘Hoos went 3-7 a year ago with wins over Richmond, Old Dominion and Georgia Tech.
Virginia lost quarterback Brennan Armstrong to the transfer portal and second-year head coach Tony Elliott said the Cavaliers will have a position battle this spring between Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett, reserve signal-caller Jay Woolfolk and five others.
JMU’s trek across the mountain is the lone opportunity for the Dukes to grab a Power 5 win and it's the first chance since the purple and gold lost at West Virginia in 2019.
Sept. 16: at Troy
The Dukes and Trojans will play the first Sun Belt Conference game of the 2023 season in week three in what would have been the league’s title game last year if JMU were eligible to play in it.
Instead, Troy made quick work of Coastal Carolina – who JMU beat 47-7 the week before – and cruised to a 45-26 win for the conference crown.
This year’s game will be the third meeting between the two programs with the previous two being played against what was then-called Troy State. The two teams have split the all-time series with JMU taking the first meeting at home in 1994 and Troy winning at home in 1999 – both FCS first round playoff games.
Troy went 12-2 a year ago with its losses coming at No. 21 Ole Miss and at App State, which came on a last-second hail mary. The Trojans were 7-0 at home and capped the season on an 11-game winning streak, including an 18-12 win over No. 22 UTSA in the Cure Bowl.
Gunnar Watson returns at quarterback for the Trojans after throwing for 2,818 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. The pocket passer doesn’t pose a running threat, logging -173 rushing yards from sacks and accounted for just two touchdowns on the ground.
Sept. 23: at Utah State
JMU will make its longest road trip of the season to cap the three-game stretch away from Bridgeforth as it will visit Utah State for the first time in program history.
The two teams agreed to a home and home in December and the Aggies will make the return trip to Harrisonburg during the 2025 season.
Utah State went 6-7 last season, losing to Memphis in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl to end the year, and Coach Blake Anderson’s squad allowed 31.15 points per game last season and teams were able to gain 205 yards through the air with another 194.2 on the ground on average.
When the Dukes and Aggies square off, Utah State will have two new coordinators. Offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker left for Indiana to become the co-coordinator over the weekend, while defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda took the safeties coaching job with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.
Sept. 30: vs. South Alabama
The Jaguars finished second in the Sun Belt West standings last fall with a 10-2 mark and lost to Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in December.
This fall marks the first-ever meeting between JMU and South Alabama, which is led by third-year coach Kane Wommack, who was the youngest FBS head coach at the time of his hiring at the end of 2020.
Before taking the reins at South Alabama, Wommack was the defensive coordinator at Indiana for two seasons and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top FBS assistant each season.
On the field, South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley is back for his senior year after throwing for 3,343 yards last season with 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 64 percent completion mark.
Oct. 7: Open Date
The Dukes’ have one open week this season, compared to the pair of off weeks last fall since JMU only played 11 games during the 2022 campaign.
Oct. 14: vs. Georgia Southern
After dropping a 45-38 shootout in Statesboro, Ga., last season, the Dukes will welcome Georgia Southern to Bridgeforth Stadium for the first time since 1991.
JMU hasn’t beaten Georgia Southern since the two programs met for the first time in 1985, which was a 21-6 win for the Dukes. Since then, the Eagles have taken the last eight meetings in a row.
The Eagles fell to Buffalo 23-21 in the Camellia Bowl in December, the first bowl appearance in the Clay Helton era at Georgia Southern.
Oct. 19: at Marshall (Thurs.)
In what was a battle of backup quarterbacks last season, this year’s contest against Marshall is primed to be the next chapter in a budding rivalry and ESPN agrees, making it the lone midweek appearance for the Dukes this season.
JMU avoided any midweek contests last season, but will debut on a short week in Huntington, W.Va.
Oct. 28 vs. Old Dominion
The Royal Rivalry will make an appearance in Harrisonburg for the first time since 2012, which was an ODU win that was powered by Taylor Heinicke’s 357 yards and four touchdowns.
JMU earned its first win over ODU in program history in convincing fashion last fall in a 37-3 victory, led by the Dukes’ rushing attack that accounted for three touchdowns in Norfolk.
This season, the Dukes will host the Monarchs for homecoming in Harrisonburg in a game that JMU wouldn’t have an issue selling out. Now, JMU may approach setting a new attendance record, which was set during last season’s homecoming clash with Marshall.
Nov. 4: at Georgia State
A year after ending Georgia State’s bowl hopes with a 20-point comeback win in Harrisonburg, JMU will make the trip to Atlanta in week 10, visiting Turner Field, the former Atlanta Braves stadium that has been converted to football.
Nov. 11: vs. UConn
In what was an annual series between two Yankee Conference foes from 1993-1996, JMU will welcome UConn to Harrisonburg for the first time since 1999. The Dukes hold a 4-1 series record against the Huskies, including four straight wins with three of those coming at home.
UConn, led by former UCLA coach Jim Mora, was bowl eligible for the first time since 2015 last season after going 6-6 in the regular season before losing to Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Huskies earned a signature win a year ago, beating then-No. 19 Liberty 36-33 in November, which allowed UConn to go bowling.
Nov. 18: vs. Appalachian State
For the first time since the miraculous comeback in 2008, JMU will host App State inside Bridgeforth Stadium. And fittingly, it comes after the Dukes came back to win in Boone last season after trailing 28-3 in the second quarter.
App State holds a 5-12 record in the all-time series, but JMU has won the last two meetings and will host the Mountaineers for senior day at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Mountaineers will have a new quarterback under center after Chase Brice’s eligibility expired at the end of last season. He led App State to a 6-6 record and the Mountaineers missed a bowl game after losing to Georgia Southern in the regular season finale in Statesboro, Ga.
Nov. 25: at Coastal Carolina
It’s year one of the Tim Beck era at Coastal Carolina after Jamey Chadwell departed for Liberty shortly following the Chanticleers’ loss in the Sun Belt title game last fall.
Beck, a first-year college head coach, previously served as NC State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons. Before that, he had the same role at Texas, Ohio State and Nebraska.
The Dukes raced past the Chanticleers in their meeting last fall, which allowed JMU to finish atop the Sun Belt East standings and make the claim that they were the “Kings of the East.”
This year’s meeting will be the second straight season that the Dukes and Chanticleers will close out the regular season against each other, just this time it’ll be on the teal field in South Carolina.
