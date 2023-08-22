Last season’s results were puzzling at times for Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott.
His quad always seemed to find a way to jump out to a lead, but the Panthers couldn’t hold on for a win consistently. That, coupled with bumps and bruises along the way, led to a 4-8 finish after Georgia State held a lead in seven of its eight losses.
And four of those losses were decided by five points or less, including a 42-40 loss at James Madison, a contest in which Georgia State led by 20 in the first half.
“If you know anything about Georgia State and our season a year ago, it didn’t go anything quite like we had planned,” said Elliott, whose team will host JMU on Nov. 4 in Atlanta. “I think we had come into the preseason with high expectations, we had leads in seven of our eight losses. … We couldn’t rebound [to adversity] as quickly as I wanted us to.”
Elliott called this past offseason a “reset.” He noted that the team needed to make a change within the program — not a major overhaul, but the Panthers had to do something.
That something ended up being two things: a better mindset to overcome adversity in games and a new strength and conditioning coach.
Using what Elliott and company learned from last season, their spring practice slate wasn’t easy. They wanted to push the Panthers outside their comfort zone at the beginning of the calendar year, so when they face difficult parts of a game, they are used to overcoming adversity.
Elliott thought they accomplished that goal this offseason.
“I knew our football program had to become uncomfortable for the next six months,” Elliott said. “From our coaching staff, to our athletic trainers, to our equipment managers, to every single player on our roster, we had to become uncomfortable. We had to find situations that we had to overcome that will better ourselves this fall, and I think we hit a home run.”
With a new mindset and a more physical football team in the fold, Georgia State returned the necessary pieces to make a leap in 2023, led by quarterback Darren Grainger.
Grainger threw for 2,443 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions last fall, while he was also the team’s leading rusher with 734 yards and six touchdowns.
The Conway, S.C., native’s name is all over the Georgia State record books for a quarterback, and his final season of college football was welcomed by Elliott.
And like the team as a whole, Grainger used the offseason to improve as he added 20 pounds of muscle since the season ended.
“I think everyone wants their starting quarterback to return, and when you have your three-year starting quarterback returning, that feels pretty good,” Elliott said. “One of the things that I’m really impressed with Darren is Darren has become a stronger leader over the last six months. That’s because of everything we’ve gone through, the adversity we had there last season.”
In addition to Grainger’s return, the Panthers are back with six of their top seven wide receivers from last season, just missing leading wideout Jamari Thrash, who posted 1,122 yards last fall.
Robert Lewis caught 22 passes for 379 yards, but recorded six touchdowns a year ago, while Kris Byrd accounted for another three scores from Grainger’s arm.
Defensively, the Panthers only have five starters back from last season, but did return two of their top three tacklers.
Jordan Veneziale logged 98 tackles with 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and three pass breakups to pace Georgia State’s defense last season, while Jontrey Hunter added another 55 tackles with four tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks.
But for the Panthers, who missed a bowl for the first time since 2018 last fall, the much-needed reset as the team feeling good about where they’re at after they learned from last season’s down year.
“At the end of the season, we had a problem with finishing,” offensive lineman Travis Glover said. “This offseason, we really honed in on that. [We] changed the mentality, that no matter what happens … the mentality is to go to attack and that’s not going to stop us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.