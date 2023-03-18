COLUMBUS, Ohio — As James Madison coach Sean O’Regan heard the question about the impact his two seniors – Caroline Germond and Kiki Jefferson – had on the program, he started to get choked up.
He was less than an hour removed from an emotional hug he shared with Jefferson at the end of the Dukes’ 80-66 loss to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Value City Arena.
But O’Regan, the Dukes’ seventh-year head coach, sat on the dias, looked to his left and saw Jefferson, who started to tear up.
He paused and then began.
O’Regan started by talking about Jefferson, his star guard that’s been the Dukes’ go-to option for almost her entire career at JMU.
Jefferson, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, sits inside the top 10 all-time in points scored for the Dukes, but that part of her game wasn’t the first thing that O’Regan mentioned.
Instead, it was who she is as a person.
“She's been family in my life for a long time, okay,” O’Regan said of Jefferson. “To me, she's exactly what I want this program built on, which is an enthusiastic basketball mind. … Like always been family, always wanted that relationship. The amount of time and discussions we've had, it means – I can't even explain how much this one means to me right here.”
O’Regan mentioned the times that Jefferson has shown up to his daughter’s basketball games to support – just like she did for a lot of Jefferson’s games at JMU, including Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game.
As Jefferson sat next to her coach and listened to what he said, she began to tear up. Soon enough, the NCAA moderator sitting to her left passed her a few tissues under the press conference room table. Jefferson wiped her tears away, but her impact on the program was as palpable as O’Regan’s joy of talking about her.
Not only did she surpass 1,000 career points with ease, Jefferson was the motor that powered the Dukes for virtually her entire career in Harrisonburg. When in doubt, the Dukes would somehow find her, which usually resulted in a made basket or an automatic pair of free throws from the charity stripe.
Jefferson, who has an extra year of eligibility remaining if she chooses to use it, scored 17 points on 4-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds and two assists in what could be her final collegiate game.
By the time O’Regan started talking about Germond, who sat to his right during the Dukes’ postgame press conference, he laughed.
Germond, a graduate transfer from TCU, was only at JMU for one season. And she wasn’t even there as long as JMU’s freshmen, either.
The Angers, France, native arrived on campus in August, but quickly earned the trust of her new coach, who frequently called her his “security blanket” when she missed three games with an injury during non-conference play.
But there he was, touched by her impact on a team that she was only around for seven months.
“I think it's absolutely unbelievable what she's done for this program and myself and her teammates since she got here in August,” O’Regan said. “... But I've had a grad transfer come in before and it doesn't have that much impact. And so I can't say my level of appreciation enough in words.”
Germond started 32 games for the Dukes in her final collegiate season and her performance was always more than what showed up in the box score on a given night. Yes, she averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists a night, but she was also the leveling force on the floor at times for JMU.
And it showed in her last game with the JMU logo across her chest. As Ohio State pressed JMU throughout the first round matchup, Germond would help break it and once the ball got over midcourt, she’d slow things down.
At times, she used her hands to gesture to her teammates to slow down and calm down as the Buckeyes’ defense became suffocating.
That’s the role that Germond filled for the entire season as the Dukes run brought them into the NCAA Tournament.
“But her approach, how hard she works, her – never in a bad mood, workmanship mentality, team first; it permeates through the whole thing,” O’Regan said.
O’Regan’s bond with Germond isn’t the same as Jefferson, time wise, but he’s welcomed her into his basketball family. He said he’d do anything to help her in the future and by anything, he meant it.
“This one [Jefferson] has been family for like five years and [Caroline] is now, there's no doubt in my mind,” O’Regan said. “I don't care, she could be outside of Paris, France and call me and say, ‘I need some help’; it's like, there we go, I'll get on that six-and-a-half-hour flight and I'll be there, in a heartbeat, in a heartbeat.”
But as the two players sat and listened to O’Regan give a glowing review of their time with him – one for five years and one for less than eight – they thought of his impact on them.
Jefferson said that she thought JMU being back in the NCAA Tournament was something that “Coach O deserves.”
“It's never a bad day with him,” Jefferson said. “He always wants the best for us, whether that's on the court or off the court. I'm hurt that the outcome was this but like he said, it's family.”
For Germond, who split her five years of college basketball at three schools, her final year at JMU went almost exactly as planned as she made her NCAA Tournament debut in her last collegiate game.
“I’m so grateful I've been part of this journey,” Germond said. “James Madison was what I was looking for. Thank you, Coach O, for trusting me every day. And thanks to my teammates, in such a short time, they make me smile every day, so that's really good.”
But for O’Regan, who went to five NCAA Tournaments as an assistant under Kenny Brooks with JMU, Germond and Jefferson helped push the Dukes’ program back towards the high-level of consistency that his former boss built it up to be.
And O’Regan, who’s teams hadn't ever made it this far in the postseason as a head coach, was touched by the effort and play that his two senior leaders displayed all season long.
“I'm indebted to both of them for very, very different ways for the rest of my life, period,” O’Regan said. “These two changed this culture back to where it should be, period, no doubt. … Because this program belongs right here, and these two spearheaded it to get back here. I'm forever indebted to both of them for that.”
