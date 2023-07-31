After former James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, he soon earned a rookie minicamp invitation from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He impressed during the three-day tryout to sign a contract with the team, and he spent the entire 2022 season on the Buccaneers’ practice squad for his first year as a professional.
For Greene, his rookie year in the NFL was a learning experience.
“Last year, I would say, was definitely a ‘getting my feet wet’ experience,” Greene said. “Getting acclimated to the NFL terminology, the speed of the game, and everything that came with it, but I definitely think it was a good first step into the NFL.”
Greene, who played in 58 games in his JMU career with 177 total tackles (39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks), used his rookie season to learn from those around him and adjust to the NFL game.
The most significant difference for Greene, who was a HERO Sports FCS All-American with the Dukes, was the complexity at the line of scrimmage. There’s more communication and unique looks that Greene said only appear in NFL playbooks.
“The box from offensive tackle to offensive tackle, there’s a whole lot going on in there,” Greene said. “A whole bunch of talking, a lot of different plays and schemes that you only see in an NFL playbook. The box was just a lot more technical.”
While Greene adapted to the NFL, he leaned on the Buccaneers’ coaching staff to learn not only his responsibilities for each play, but they also wanted him to know what the rest of the defense would do in each situation.
“I learned a lot from our coaches,” Greene said. “Our D-line coach, coach Kacy [Rodgers], teaches us that we’re playing linebacker, so we know all the defense and making sure that we’ve got our stunts down from all the positions. I learned a lot about the NFL and just football in general.”
Greene is one of seven former JMU players currently in the NFL, and he’s joined by cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland (New York Jets) and Jordan Swann (Baltimore Ravens), offensive linemen Aaron Stinne (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Josh Wells (Jacksonville Jaguars), safety Dean Marlowe (Buffalo Bills) and quarterback Ben DiNicci (Denver Broncos).
As the Buccaneers’ training camp opened on Sunday, Greene can utilize his NFL experience to push for a full-time roster spot.
The Richmond native wants to use camp as a time to make a positive impression on the team’s coaching staff — and he thinks there’s a good chance he’ll be able to do it.
“I’m mostly excited to get back on the field and show the coaches what I’ve got,” Greene said. “I’m trying to get a spot on this team and to go show everybody everything.”
During the season, his goal was to make the 53-man roster by performing at a high level in practice each week. But the defensive line room was crowded, and Greene didn’t get to appear in a regular-season game.
This time, Greene hopes that his experience with the team’s terminology and playbook will result in a chance to make the team.
“I always want to make the 53-man roster every week, every game — it’s a chance to step on the field with the team,” Greene said. “Last year, we had a big room as a D-line. I have my opportunities and this year is going to be a good year for me, I’d say.”
