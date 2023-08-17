After Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford following a 1-3 start to the 2021 season, GSU athletic director Jared Benko made a splash hire in former USC coach Clay Helton with a few games remaining on the schedule.
That move allowed Helton to evaluate what the program had. And once he started to look around, he realized this triple-option team had skilled running backs and wide receivers; it just needed a next-level quarterback to take the Eagles where Helton wanted them to go in his pass-heavy offense.
A former college quarterback himself, Helton nabbed Buffalo transfer Kyle Vantrease from the transfer portal, and the rest was history.
Georgia Southern had a potent passing attack in 2022, including a single-game record 578 yards through the air in a 45-38 shootout against James Madison last fall.
The win over the Dukes was one of three marquee victories the Eagles landed in 2022, including a 45-42 win at Nebraska and a bowl-eligibility clinching 51-48 win over App State in double overtime.
With a year under his belt at Georgia Southern, Helton thought his team would continue to build off the momentum they started in 2022.
“We made some great learning lessons and built confidence, which is really important going into year two,” Helton said. “Now our kids understand the standard, they understand the expectation and it’s more player-driven. … Last year was an extremely important year as we hopefully build to a consistent championship level.”
The Eagles, which are 8-1 all-time against JMU, will travel to Harrisonburg on Oct. 14, as both teams will enter the contest off a bye week.
While Vantrease lit up JMU’s secondary last fall, he isn’t in Statesboro, Ga., anymore.
That might be the case, but Helton reloaded his quarterback room and grabbed Tulsa transfer Davis Brin, who led the country in passing through the first three weeks last fall before he was injured.
Brin, a sixth-year quarterback from Boerne, Texas, can continue Helton’s aggressive style of offense and do it seamlessly.
Before deciding to pick Georgia Southern, Helton said he and his staff held their breath.
But once he became an Eagle, they were ecstatic.
“To be able to get him in Statesboro, he brings so many qualities that Kyle did,” Helton said. “His decision making, timing, accuracy, just being the face of a program. A great quarterback provides hope to everybody — the team, players, fans. They raise everybody up and that’s what Davis does.”
Though he’s entering his sixth year of college football, he has consistent playing time over the last two seasons, and Helton doesn’t expect any growing pains with Brin at the helm.
Brin enters a situation that is conducive for a new quarterback.
The Eagles return their top two wide receivers — Khaleb Hood and Derwin Burgess — while leading rusher Jalen White is back for another season.
Hood more than doubled his receiving output in year one with Helton as the Eagles’ coach and racked up 925 yards and three touchdowns on 87 receptions.
“It was really a dream come true,” Hood said of Helton’s offense. “Going from not catching too many [passes], to really just balls for everybody. … There’s a ball for all the guys on the team. I just had a great time, I had fun. And I want to keep having fun.”
White, the team’s top back, rushed for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns on 162 attempts last fall.
While Georgia Southern’s offense isn’t a question mark, the Eagles want to improve their defensive numbers. Yes, the Eagles averaged 32.7 points per game, but they allowed 31.6 on average, which resulted in three losses in games where Georgia Southern scored 30 points or more.
A good defense is needed for Helton’s offensive style to be dominant. As he enters his second year at Georgia Southern, Helton acknowledged that, and it’s a point of emphasis this fall.
“To be able to get the ball back creates separation with this kind of offense,” Helton said. “Instead of being in a shootout game, now you’re two, three scores ahead and you put that other team in a very awkward vantage point.”
Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent is back to lead the defense, focusing on helping his unit improve to be one of the top defenses in the Sun Belt Conference.
“We weren’t where we wanted to be as a defense [last year,]” Watson-Trent said. “We had a great offense, but if we can put it all together, I feel like we’ll win a lot of games just building off last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.