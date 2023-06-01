Growing up in South Florida, Trevell Mullen was surrounded by football.
A lot of people he played with, like wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley, ended up making it to Division I football — and then the NFL soon after.
So as Mullen watched those around him make it past the football fields in Broward County to the big stage of professional football, it showed he could do it too.
“When you see them make it to the league, the younger guys like my age we were like, ‘We can do it, it’s possible.’” Mullen said. “If you didn’t play football or something else, you weren't going to make it out because it was hard growing up.”
But it wasn’t just friends that Mullen watched get to the next level, his brothers did as well.
His three older brothers all played in college, but Trayvon and Taiwan Mullen took it one step further and made it to the NFL at cornerback. Trayvon, a two-time national champion at Clemson, was a second round pick in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders before landing with the Baltimore Ravens this year, while Taiwan signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.
Mullen’s trio of older brothers playing in college set a new standard for himself — college was a must and football was the path to it.
“I had to make it,” Mullen said. “I had to go to college. It was kind of like a guarantee that’s what I had to do because everybody did it.”
Mullen was a four-star recruit and the No. 19 cornerback in the country, as rated by Rivals, when he graduated from Coconut Creek High School in Ft. Lauderdale. He committed to Indiana and spent last season with the Hooisers as a redshirt defensive back on the scout team.
Soon after spring football wrapped up this year, Mullen entered the transfer portal in search of a new place to play. And he landed at James Madison with four years of eligibility remaining after building a connection with new cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley, who is in his first year with the Dukes.
That bond led Mullen to cancel the rest of his planned visits and he committed to JMU on Thursday afternoon.
The Dukes’ winning culture stood out to Mullen, but it was Holley that Mullen always circled back to.
But the Dukes aren’t uncharted territory for Mullen. He said he remembered seeing JMU inside the Associated Press top-25 last fall and felt like he was the kind of player that could help the Dukes’ defense to another level.
“I feel like I’m a piece that can help them out,” Mullen said. “Whatever was missing, I feel like I’m that piece that they need. … They win and I know I can go in and play right away. I have a little experience with college ball and I know how things run. I can go help and be a big part of the defense.”
Mullen has a year of college football experience under his belt, even though he didn’t see the field at Indiana. That coupled with the ability to reach out to his two NFL older brothers is a resource that Mullen was grateful for.
If he’s not understanding something or what’s to improve a particular piece of his game, Mullen said his older brothers will always answer his calls.
“That’s really a blessing because they help you out with your game when you have somebody that’s one phone call away and you can just ask,” Mullen said. “It’s kind of easy for guys that have someone that’s one call away because they already made it. I could call Treyvon, I could call Taiwan in a quick second.”
But with Mullen at JMU, he’s a lot closer to Trayvon than he’s been since he entered the NFL. With Baltimore not too far away from Harrisonburg, Mullen was excited to be able to watch one of his games and Trayvon had the same feeling.
“We’re excited,” Mullen said. “He’s two hours away, he can come to my game, I can come to his game, that’s really lit. I ain’t ever been to one of his NFL games, so that’s lit to drive up there and watch the game.”
While in Baltimore, Mullen will also be able to watch Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is a cousin of his on his mother’s side and also emerged from the youth fields in South Florida like Mullen.
So as Mullen prepares to arrive on campus later this summer to gear up for fall camp, he knows playing time isn’t a guarantee. While he’s confident he can make an impact on the Dukes’ defense, Mullen has one thing in mind: to compete.
“Me, I’m still going to be the same dog, same humble mentality I had at Indiana, but since I didn’t play last year, I’ve got something to prove,” Mullen said. “Transitioning to high school from playing to sitting out a year, it’s my time now. … You gotta be ready when the opportunity comes.”
