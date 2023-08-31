As college football continues to evolve, depth charts may become a thing of the past.
Alabama and Marshall are two programs that didn’t release a depth chart ahead of their season openers this weekend. Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide’s head coach, cited a two-deep as a distraction.
For James Madison coach Curt Cignetti, he realized it may become a thing of the past since depth charts are constantly fluid in today’s game. But the fifth-year Dukes coach has encouraged his team to put full effort into a game-week practice, even if a player didn’t see his name on the first two-deep of the fall.
“There’s competition daily, one guy may go down to scout team, one guy may come up,” Cignetti said. “One guy may be a two, and tomorrow he’s a three. That’s what I think everybody on the team has to understand is you got to embrace your role today, and do as great of a job in your role for the football team.”
Though there weren’t many surprises on JMU’s depth chart this week ahead of the Dukes’ season opener against Bucknell on Saturday evening, Cignetti put a handful of young faces on the two-deep, which signaled that a group of freshmen and sophomores will play pivotal roles on the team this fall.
A pair of freshmen cracked the two-deep at wide receiver, Maxwell Moss, who was listed behind redshirt senior Reggie Brown at outside receiver, and Yamir Knight, who is slotted behind redshirt senior Phoenix Sproles in the slot.
Before the freshmen arrived on campus, the Dukes didn’t know what to expect out of them. But Moss and Knight quickly showed they were a step ahead of other young players at the position, which shot them up the depth chart.
“Well, there’s always an unknown with a freshman,” Cignetti said. “But the Knight brothers have a tremendous work ethic, and they’re fast and they can go. They’re both smart, so we kind of knew what we were getting from that standpoint.”
Knight, the 2022 Delaware Gatorade Football Player of the Year, set himself apart through his ability to make plays — the same way Moss did.
“He’s caught the ball very consistently,” Cignetti said of Knight. “He’s run good routes, separated, picked the offense up fast. Moss has made plays also.”
Sophomore Elijah Sarratt, a St. Francis (Pa.) transfer, also found himself on the Dukes’ two-deep at wide receiver behind East Carolina transfer and redshirt sophomore Taji Hudson.
Hudson impressed JMU’s coaching staff throughout camp, while Sarratt recovered from a spring surgery, but he’s a full-go for Saturday’s game.
While there’s a group of young faces ready to make an impact at wide receiver, there’s a pair of youthful defenders that have impressed JMU’s coaching staff as well.
Sophomore safety Jacob Thomas, a walk-on last season, was listed as a starting option at strong safety alongside redshirt senior Francis Meehan with an “or” between their names.
Thomas played in 10 games last season, mostly on special teams, and made two tackles in his true freshman season. But in fall camp, he impressed and earned a chance to play a significant number of snaps on defense — something he didn’t do last fall.
“That’s a guy that did a lot of things in high school,” Cignetti said of Thomas. “They moved him to quarterback his senior year. He did some nice things last year for us, but didn’t play. He’s got good size, good ball skills, he plays faster when there’s a lot of guys on the field. He really has a good future.”
Thomas was the 2021 VHSL Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year as he led Stone Bridge to its second straight state title at quarterback. The Dukes converted him back to the defense, where he appeared to have shined early in his collegiate career.
The other young defender that has had a good camp to push for playing time in 2023? Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker, the younger brother of former JMU standout linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.
Tucker didn’t appear in a game a year ago to preserve his redshirt but was a VHSL second-team all-state selection as a sophomore at Lake Taylor High School. He was also a Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro Honorable Mention selection as a senior at Life Christian Academy.
“He’s improved as a football player,” Cignetti said of Tucker. “And I’m glad to see it. [He] needs to keep improving because we’re counting on him.”
Tucker will provide depth behind defensive tackle Jamree Kromah on the line, a spot where depth was a question mark early in fall camp. But Tucker stepped into the open spot and appeared to be set to play a number of snaps a game.
JMU nose guard James Carpenter noted how much Tucker has improved in the more than a year he’s spent within the Dukes program, which will be key in his play this fall.
“He’s definitely grown a lot,” Carpenter said. “Whether it’s in the weight room, muscle mass, on the field getting quicker, faster. The game’s slowing down for him. I think having a couple semesters here, a full season last year, it’s going to help him. I think he’s taken advantage of that, and I think he’ll be good for us this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.