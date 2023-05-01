James Madison wrapped up the women’s lacrosse regular season Saturday on a historic run.
The 19-5 victory at ECU gave the Dukes (16-1, 6-0 AAC) their 16th straight victory, a program record. They enter Thursday’s first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament having not lost since playing then No. 1 North Carolina in the season opener.
And as much as JMU, ranked No. 6 in coaches’ poll and No. 5 in RPI as of Monday morning, might try to deflect comparisons to the Dukes’ 2018 NCAA championship team, this certainly appears to be James Madison’s most dominant team and best shot at returning to the final four since winning it all five years ago.
“We actually used to compare ourselves, and I think that’s what we were doing wrong,” JMU defender Rachel Matey said. “We’re a different team. We’re completely different players. Not one girl on this team was on that team. We respect them, but we’re not comparing ourselves to them.”
However, the 2023 Dukes will be compared to the rest of the top contenders in the nation and it seems as though JMU could be right on the edge of an important distinction when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed next Sunday.
The Dukes are all but guaranteed to host the opening rounds of the NCAA tourney, but the top four overall seeds also are in line to host the quarterfinal round, should they advance. JMU last hosted first and second round — and quarterfinal games — during that 2018 title run.
JMU opens the AAC Tournament against Cincinnati, but could get an opportunity for one more resume-boosting victory if it faces Florida, ranked No. 8 in RPI, in the conference championship.
Among teams ranked in the top six, ACC programs Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina have finished their conference tournaments to lock in their NCAA tourney resumes. Northwestern opens the Big Ten tournament Thursday against No. 18 Michigan and Denver, a perfect 17-0 heading into the Big East tourney, takes on Villanova to open its conference postseason.
If JMU, in its first season in the AAC, and Florida each win their conference tournament openers, it could give JMU a much needed rematch against a Gators team that has won every American tournament championship since the conference began sponsoring women’s lacrosse.
The Dukes are currently 2-1 versus the RPI Top 10, the loss coming at North Carolina in the season opener. JMU has played a reasonably challenging schedule, going 6-1 against the Top 25 and 12-1 versus the Top 50.
But ACC programs have had the benefit of boosting their strength of schedule against each other. North Carolina is 4-3 against the RPI Top 10 and Boston College just 2-3, but the Tar Heels own the head-to-head matchup against the Dukes and both UNC and BC sit above JMU in the RPI at third and fourth, respectively.
Denver, No. 6 in the RPI behind the Dukes as of Monday morning, jumped JMU in the Inside Lacrosse/Coaches’ poll this week, despite JMU securing yet another blowout victory.
