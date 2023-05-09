Henzler Brings Confident Mindset, Presence As JMU’s Catcher

If you take a look behind the plate at a James Madison softball game, it’s hard to tell that the Dukes’ catcher is just a freshman.
Her demeanor oozes confidence, and her defensive ability screams upperclassman. But Bella Henzler isn’t a grizzled veteran — though her play may appear so at times — instead, she’s just 46 games into her collegiate career.
The Allison Park, Pa., native’s presence isn’t a coincidence. She’s honed in on her confidence behind the plate, and as the season’s gone on, Henzler’s conviction has grown stronger.
“I have matured a lot since I’ve been here,” Henzler said. “It’s something that I kind of take for granted, but I’ve had to work really hard to be able to learn how to be confident and understand that I am here for a reason. … Kind of understanding every single day that you walk into practice or walk into a game that your attitude is something that you can control really easily.”
Henzler’s used her new-found confidence throughout the season, and it’s paid off. As a catcher, she needs to be confident in her defense behind the plate but also serves as someone who can help settle JMU’s pitchers down in the circle.
And for JMU head coach Loren LaPorte, Henzler’s ability to build bonds with all of JMU’s pitchers has been helpful in the team’s success.
“She’s very upbeat all the time,” LaPorte said. “I think her energy behind the plate, it’s a position that you’ve got to have it. For her to form relationships with each pitcher, they’re all different, has been key.”
Learning pitchers was something that Henzler had to nail down as a freshman. She hadn’t caught these arms before she arrived on campus, but she was comfortable and confident by the time the season rolled around.
That’s translated onto the field, not only with her pitchers in the circle but with the rest of the defense since she’s touching the ball on almost every pitch behind the plate.
“Everyone on the field can see you,” Henzler said. “So I think working on myself to have a good presence is something that I’ve focused a lot on this year. … We have a young pitching staff right now and they all respond very differently to different situations … so by learning how each pitcher responds to different situations, we can get the most out of them for our defense.”
Not only has Henzler been reliable behind the plate, but she’s also been consistent in the batter’s box. The right-handed hitter has the fourth-most hits on the team with 42, including six doubles and seven home runs en route to 26 RBIs this spring.
But her first hit might have been the most memorable one for Henzler.
In the Dukes’ season-opener against Chattanooga, Henzler turned the clock back to little league as she legged out an inside-the-park home run in her third-career at-bat during the seventh inning.
“That entire day was pretty awesome,” Henzler recalled. “Getting to hear your number called and your name in the lineup for the first time was a pretty surreal moment. But the first hit, being able to get through that … was kind of a big deal, so it was awesome.”
As Henzler has taken each game one at a time, she’s seen her game improve. Her on-field play isn’t the only thing that’s seen an uptick, but she’s also seen her confidence rise in each contest, which has become one of her greatest strengths for the purple and gold behind the plate.
“It takes a lot to be able to step on the field and compete at a high level each and every day,” Henzler said. “It’s just been something that I’ve learned throughout my freshman year, it’s a whole confidence builder. As you continue to be put in more high-pressure situations and have more in-game experience, the confidence level takes over.”
While Henzler has become a beacon of confidence for JMU’s pitchers, her defense has been just as good. She can block the ball from going to the backstop, but she’s also not afraid to rip her mask off and make catches in foul ground to back up the rest of the defense.
And LaPorte noted Henzler’s plus-defense, too.
“[I’m] happy with the energy she’s brought all year long,” LaPorte said. “She’s made some big-time defensive plays as well. … So it just brings another position to be able to make plays for us.”
With Henzler’s freshman season in the waning stages, as the sixth-seeded Dukes prepare to face third-seeded South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday morning, LaPorte was glad she had her standout catcher for three more years.
And with Henzler already impacting the field in her first season with the Dukes, LaPorte was excited about the future.
But with Henzler’s work ethic being one of the best of any freshman LaPorte has seen at JMU, she might be just scratching the surface.
“She’s one of our hardest-working players on the team,” LaPorte said. “Sometimes that doesn’t always happen with freshmen. It kind of takes them a little while to get adjusted to life in Division I, but it has not taken her any time at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.