By the time Wednesday night’s frantic-paced thriller ended, James Madison missed a prime opportunity to extend its winning streak and keep the hope of a Sun Belt Conference regular-season title alive.
Instead, visiting Marshall took advantage of Dukes’ miscues and made enough plays in the final minutes to come away with a 92-83 victory closer than the final score indicated.
JMU missed a potential game-tying layup with less than a minute to go, and the victory left the Thundering Herd tied with Southern Miss atop the Sun Belt standings with one game remaining.
Taevion Kinsey had the kind of Sun Belt Player of the Year-style performance his main competition for the award, Louisiana’s Jordan Brown, couldn’t match last week in the same building. Kinsey played all 40 minutes and finished with 31 points, including 13-for-16 from the free throw line and seven assists.
“He had a game where I would have thought, wow, I’m a great player,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “For him, I thought it was OK. He’s a guy who can go two steps above that, and I’ve seen him do it. He finds a way. He gets them in the bucket.”
Terrence Edwards played nearly as well for JMU (20-10, 11-6 SBC), finishing with 26 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, but his late-game heroics came up just short before Marshall (24-6, 13-4 SBC) hit enough free throws to seal victory in the closing seconds.
It sets up an exciting final day of the regular season on Friday. Marshall goes to Old Dominion, where Southern Miss lost Wednesday evening, to allow the Herd to pull into a first-place tie. Marshall owns a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Eagles, who travel to Texas State Friday.
JMU will play for the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt tournament when it hosts Georgia State on Friday. The Panthers are losers of six straight and sit at the bottom of the league, and the Dukes are eager to get back on track before starting the postseason in Pensacola, Fla.
Takal Molson finished with 16 points for JMU, and Julien Wooden had 14, all in the first half, but the Dukes’ defensive gameplay went out the window early.
Sun Belt Player of the Week Mezie Offurum, the long-armed 6-8 forward who was tabbed to guard the 6-5 Kinsey, picked up two quick fouls and played just two minutes in the first half before going scoreless for the game.
“Mezie is one of the best defenders in the Sun Belt,” Edwards said. “So of course with him going out early it kind of hurt us. But we kind of went away from the defensive game plan a little bit and you can’t do that against a good offensive team like that.”
Kinsey and Marshall’s Andrew Taylor, who finished with 19 points, came into the game the only pair of teammates in the nation averaging more than 20 points per game each. That one-two punch was on display with their ability to get to the basket early. The duo scored on five of Marshall’s first six possessions, but JMU answered with four different Dukes on the board in the first three minutes.
By the time another Herd player got on the board with a VMI transfer Kamdyn Curfman nailing a 30-footer, Marshall had a 15-13 lead just five minutes in. The squads continued to get up the court at breakneck speed, and while Marshall’s stars did most of the scoring, JMU’s balance stood out.
Wooden hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Dukes on top 22-21 with 11 minutes left in the first half, with five JMU players having gotten in the scoring column at that point.
Marshall went on a mini-run, but JMU answered right back. A deep 3-pointer from Noah Freidel, followed by a breakaway jam by Wooden, made it 37-35 Dukes with just under five minutes left in the half, prompting D’Antoni to call a timeout.
The up-and-down, back-and-forth continued the rest of the half. Edwards was fouled while scoring on a putback to put JMU up 51-50 with less than a minute left in the first, but the Herd got a pair of foul shots from Kinsey to go to the locker room leading 52-51.
JMU’s depth continued to be displayed early in the second half, with multiple Dukes making plays. But Kinsey was on fire for Marshall. Edwards drained a 3 to make it 65-65 with 15 minutes left in the game, but Kinsey quickly answered with a bucket to put Marshall back on top.
The Thundering Herd was still leading 70-69 midway through the second half, and JMU had multiple opportunities to grab the lead after putting Edwards on Kinsey defensively but couldn’t convert on layups.
Vado Morse, who had 12 points, finally put the Dukes in front again with eight minutes to go with a 17-foot jumper to make it 73-72.
It remained a barnburner down the stretch, but again JMU failed to convert on multiple opportunities to grab the lead after Marshall went back on top. Edwards hit a 3-pointer to tie it 79-all, but Kinsey returned with a thunderous one-handed slam.
“Our defense wasn’t good enough to stop their offense tonight,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “That’s pretty much the sum of it tonight. We’ve got to regroup. It was a high-level game and we were on the wrong side of it, but everything is in front of us.”
Marshall led by a bucket with two minutes left before Taylor, who had been quiet most of the second half but woke up late, got a second-chance opportunity to make it 85-81 Herd. Edwards responded with star-making plays.
The junior from Atlanta made an acrobatic layup to get JMU back within two, then came up with a blocked shot on the other end. He then appeared to dish it off for an assist and the tie, but Wooden missed the layup, and Marshall’s Obinna Anochilli-Killen made a pair of free throws with the aid of a lane violation on Molson.
The Herd got more free throws to stretch the lead, and now JMU will try to regain momentum before the conference tournament.
“It’s a quick turn around,” Byington said. “The guys are going to have to respond.”
Marshall 52 40 — 92
James Madison 51 32 – 83
MARSHALL (24-6) — Anochili-Killen 2-4 8-10 12, Handlogten 1-1 1-2 3, Curfman 2-5 2-2 8, Kinsey 9-17 13-16 31, Taylor 9-24 1-1 19, Conner 2-3 0-0 5, Fricks 3-4 0-0 8, Miladinovic 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 30-63 27-34 92.
JAMES MADISON (20-10) — Amadi 2-3 2-4 6, Offurum 0-6 0-0 0, Freidel 2-6 0-0 6, Molson 6-9 2-2 16, Morse 3-12 4-4 12, Edwards 9-19 6-9 26, Wooden 6-13 0-0 14, Ihenacho 1-3 0-0 3, Sule 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 14-19 83.
Halftime — Marshall 52-51. 3-Point Goals — Marshall 5-16 (Fricks 2-3, Curfman 2-4, Conner 1-2, Anochili-Killen 0-1, Taylor 0-6), James Madison 11-27 (Molson 2-3, Wooden 2-3, Edwards 2-5, Freidel 2-6, Morse 2-8, Ihenacho 1-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds — Marshall 38 (Anochili-Killen, Taylor 9), James Madison 37 (Edwards 11). Assists — Marshall 15 (Kinsey 7), James Madison 12 (Molson 6). Total Fouls — Marshall 21, James Madison 22. A — 4,688 (8,500).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.