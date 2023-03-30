With senior tight ends Drew Painter and Noah Turner out during spring practice last season, it was then-sophomore Zach Horton's time to take the reins at the position for the month.
He was thrown into the top role with the lack of tight end depth on the roster a year ago, but his work from spring camp paid off when the season rolled around.
Horton solidified himself as James Madison's No. 2 tight end for most of the fall, and he logged 13 receptions for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns after that experience. But his biggest weapon came in run blocking, serving as one of the top blocking tight ends in the country.
"That was a big opportunity for me," Horton said, taking the bulk of the reps last spring. "I'm glad I got the opportunity. It's a night and day difference about what I'm doing right now. I feel like last spring helped me get to where I'm at right now. [It was] a big part of my game."
Now that Painter and Turner have departed, Horton entered this month's spring practices as the top tight end, but he's not alone in the position.
JMU grabbed a pair of veteran tight ends from the transfer portal this offseason: Charlotte's Taylor Thompson and Pitt's Kyi Wright. Both bring a different skill set to the position, but Dukes' head coach Curt Cignetti was excited to add both.
"Horton was a really good player for us last year, he's got two years left," Cignetti said. "I really like the two transfers we brought in. Taylor's a nice receiver, he's smart, savvy, moves really well, he can handle a lot. And Kyi Wright is 260-plus pounds, good blocker, another really smart guy that works hard. I think that room has changed a little bit."
Thompson recorded 44 receptions for 580 yards and two touchdowns in his three seasons at Charlotte, while Wright was used as a reserve tight end at Pitt — where he played under Cignetti's brother, Frank.
Like his head coach, Horton welcomed the two newcomers to a room that struggled with tight end depth a year ago.
"First off, they're great guys; better friends, better teammates," Horton said. "I think Kyi and Taylor, they bring us more weapons, a little more versatile with the offense, which is a key part. I'm glad we got to bring them in."
When a tight end went down with an injury last season, it left the Dukes shorthanded on what they could do on offense, which limited the ability of the purple and gold to run two tight end sets.
But with the pair of transfers at JMU, along with Jordan Funk's transition from defensive line to tight end, the Dukes have more of an ability to run the two tight end formations — and what could be three tight end sets, Cignetti joked.
"It became a problem when one of the tight ends got hurt [last year]," Cignetti said. "So now we've got three that we feel really good about right now. And who knows, maybe we'll line up three tight [ends]."
On top of the new additions to the tight end room already on campus, the Dukes also have two freshmen arriving over the summer: Collin Carroll and Josh Phifer.
But for now, Horton is focused on adding leadership to his repertoire without Painter and Turner being in the tight end room daily. And as the longest-tenured Dukes' tight end, he's embraced it.
"I feel like I have to take their spot, help anyone if they have any questions," Horton said. "Give them what they need to know and help them as much as I can like [Painter and Turner] did to me and pass it on."
For Horton, this spring is about adding to his game, but it's also about building off his success in his first entire season of action on the field — and it's a challenge that he's accepted.
"I'm motivated to get better and see what more I can do," Horton said. "And what else I can improve and bring my game up."
