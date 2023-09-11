The hot start to the season continued for James Madison on Sunday.
Led by sophomore outside hitter Brenya Reid’s career-high 13 kills, the Dukes completed a 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23 non-conference victory over in-state women’s volleyball opponent VCU to close out the Erie Invitational inside the Convocation Center.
Three players finished with double-digit kills for JMU, with fifth-year middle blocker Sophie Davis (12) and senior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman (12) joining Reid, while Rockbridge County alum Jaydyn Clemmer, a junior, totaled 16 digs and a trio of aces in the victory.
Also chipping in for the Dukes was standout freshman setter Rebecca Watkins with 28 assists, while Davis had six blocks, and senior Elizabeth Helmich chipped in with 14 digs.
Davis and Watkins both earned spots on the Erie Invitational All-Tournament Team, with Davis earning Most Valuable Player honors after a tremendous all-around weekend effort.
The Dukes (7-2) return to action in Pittsburgh this weekend, squaring off with a pair of nationally-ranked opponents. JMU will face No. 6 Oregon on Friday at 5 p.m. before turning around and facing the host Panthers, the No. 9 team in the country, on Saturday at 7 p.m.
