As James Madison’s 2024 recruiting class continues to grow, Central Pennsylvania is an area the Dukes have found success in recruiting outside of Virginia.
It started with the 2023 recruiting class as JMU signed Bishop McDevitt standout Riley Robell, who held a number of offers, including Buffalo and Old Dominion.
But as the page turned to the current recruiting class, the Dukes have appeared to make Harrisburg, Pa., and its surrounding communities a priority.
JMU has received commitments from Bishop McDevitt safety Chase Regan, Central Dauphin High School offensive lineman Evan Bushong and Emmaus High's Mario Landino, who hails from outside of Allentown, Pa., in the 2024 recruiting class.
In addition to the two commits already secured in this recruiting cycle, JMU has also offered Alex and Andrew Erby, twins that play quarterback and offensive line at Steelton-Highspire High School in Harrisburg.
But why has JMU made Pennsylvania — specifically the central part of the state — a priority? The Dukes’ coaching staff’s familiarity with the state might be a reason why.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti recruited the area for Temple, Pittsburgh, NC State and some during his time at Alabama. Then there’s offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri and cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley, who all played together at Pittsburgh and are Pennsylvania natives.
So by incorporating their connections and familiarity with the state, JMU has been able to carve out recruiting territory in a part of the country that doesn’t have many “Group of Five” programs outside of Temple.
For Bishop McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter, who has known Cignetti for 30 years going back to his days recruiting the area for Temple, the JMU staff’s history in The Keystone State has helped.
“The Pennsylvania background I think has helped a lot. They know our program, they know the area, they know our kids,” Weachter said. “I think they’ve made great strides. … They’ve done a great job coming in and making [Central Pennsylvania] a little bit of a priority.”
In addition to having known Cignetti for three decades, Weachter is also familiar with Shanahan, Sunseri and Holley from their playing days at Pitt as they played alongside some of his former players. Weachter’s connection with Holley also stretched into recruiting since the former defensive back recruited the area during his three years coaching at Albany.
As JMU has mined the region for recruits the familiarity with the area not only helps the Dukes’ staff, but it also helps the high school coaches too.
“It’s a really good area for recruiting,” Weachter said. “A lot of good kids come out of the area. … It’s always great to have people come in and recruit your players that you have familiarity with.”
But as JMU continues to strengthen its relationships with those in Central Pennsylvania, Weachter said whenever he sees the Dukes logo walk into Bishop McDevitt, he knows what to expect.
“They do a great job recruiting,” Weachter said. “What I like about them is they’re honest. If you ask them a question, you won’t get a story. I know that comes from Curt because that’s how Curt always recruited. Whether you wanted to hear it or not, Curt was going to be honest with you.”
Shanahan has recruited the area for JMU for the past five years and has made several stops there recently, while Sunseri has visited twice as well.
Not only do the relationships matter, but JMU’s proximity to Central Pennsylvania is also a factor, in addition to the Dukes’ FBS status.
“When you look at Central Pa., Harrisburg, it’s a quick shot down 81,” Cignetti said. “In the past when we were FCS, maybe some kids would prefer to go to Temple or a Mid-American Conference [team] or Buffalo. Now, you’re more attractive than those schools.”
For Bushong, who chose JMU over the likes of Buffalo and Old Dominion, it was the distance from home that sold him on the Dukes.
“I think it’s the distance, it’s perfect,” Bushong said. “It’s two-and-a-half hours. And their campus is beautiful.”
While the Dukes have recruited Central Pennsylvania well, they’ve also been able to land a handful of commitments from the Philadelphia area, including three-star defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe and three-star defensive back Evan Spivey in the 2023 class, and three-star cornerback Ronnell Davis in the 2024 class, who plays at Middletown High in Delaware.
And the Pittsburgh region of the state isn’t forgotten either. The Dukes landed a commitment from offensive lineman Kyle Lenhart, who hails from New Castle, Pa., early in the 2023 recruiting class.
But as JMU continues to recruit Pennsylvania, its positive reputation among high school coaches in the state might continue to help the Dukes as time goes on.
“In this day in age, you’ve got all kinds of guys coming in to recruit,” Weachter said. “To see how [JMU is] recruiting, it’s really good how they’re doing it. What a good job they’re doing.”
