For the past few summers, James Madison center Tanner Morris’ house has become the location of the Dukes’ annual offensive line cookout before fall camp kicks off.
The barbeque provides an opportunity for each of JMU’s linemen to show off their cooking skills, while it also helps bring the unit closer together.
This past summer, it was left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt that impressed the group with his mac and cheese, a new dish to his cooking repertoire. It’s now a requirement for the junior to bring moving forward.
While laughs and joy were shared over the summer time foods, including hot dogs and chips, JMU’s offensive line has evolved into more than just a position group within the team.
Instead, they’ve formed a unique bond.
The line, which returned all five starters and the top three reserves this fall, resemble a band of brothers. A trio of them, right guard Cole Potts, left guard Tyler Stephens and Wyatt were a part of the same recruiting class in 2020.
Add in right tackle Nick Kidwell, who is two years older than those three, and center Tanner Morris, a year older, and the Dukes have a stable of five starting offensive linemen that are among the best in the Sun Belt Conference.
Not only is that evident in their body language on the sideline of a game as they work through things together, but it shows in their play, which has become almost second nature for the group.
“You can tell, by playing beside the guys, that we’re all confident,” Wyatt said. “We’ve all been around each other for four years now. We all know what we like and what we don’t, and that’s really important when we have a good offensive line.”
The Dukes are the only offensive line in the Sun Belt that returned all five starters from a year ago. During the 2022 campaign, JMU allowed just eight sacks in its first five games, which propelled the purple and gold to a 5-0 start.
Even though a couple players were banged up throughout the backend of the season, the Dukes allowed just 22 sacks on the year, the third-least in league play.
As they prepare for their final season all together with Kidwell in his last year of eligibility, the Dukes like what they have. The five players have combined for 118 career starts and Kidwell paces the group at 31.
For JMU coach Curt Cignetti, a veteran offensive line is key to a productive season on the gridiron.
“I’ve always been a firm believer that I’ve you have a good offensive line,” Cignetti said, “then you have a chance to have a really good football team.”
But to get to this moment with the Dukes’ dominant offensive line, you’d have to look at JMU’s final three games as an FCS program.
When the Dukes began their final FCS playoff run in 2021, Cignetti elevated Morris to the starting center spot. It may have been an intimidating spot in the moment for the then-redshirt freshman, but Morris rose to the challenge.
And when he looked back on it now, he was appreciative of those three games to help prepare him for JMU’s first season as an FBS squad in the Sun Belt last fall.
“It was definitely a little nerve wracking at first, but you get into it after a couple games,” Morris said. “Last season was taking it from that first year to this year, and that’s how it goes.”
It didn’t just help Morris’ confidence, but it also paid off in his play. The Fayetteville, N.C., native didn’t concede a sack — the only JMU starter to pitch a clean sheet — and only allowed 15 quarterback pressures as the starting center in all 11 games, according to Pro Football Focus.
While Morris proved to be the team’s go-to center, the final wrinkle of the Dukes’ offensive line came last August. In JMU’s first scrimmage of the 2022 camp, Cignetti flipped Stephens and Wyatt on the line, which has stuck ever since.
The move from guard to tackle took some learning for Wyatt, but he said he’s as comfortable as he’s been in that spot on the line after a useful spring practice with offensive line coach Damien Wroblewski.
“Patience is definitely a virtue,” Wyatt said. “A lot of people say when you go out to tackle and you’re out on that island, you have to be fast, physical and aggressive. But no, if anything, I’d say the mental game is probably times 10 because you’re going up against a person that’s a much better athlete than you. … The biggest jump has been in my skillset as an offensive lineman.”
As Stephens and Wyatt traded spots on the offensive line, the team’s continuity across the offensive line allowed for it to be an easy transition.
“It’s kind of like plugging in puzzle pieces everywhere,” Stephens said. “It’s kind of different every time, but by the end of the week and game day comes, we’re ready to go.”
But as Wyatt thought about it, he was quick to point out Stephens’ successful play at left guard last fall. Stephens only allowed three sacks and three quarterback hits across 794 snaps played during the 2022 campaign.
“I feel like we’ve all grown [together,]” Wyatt said. “I feel like one by one, down the line, we all took a step forward. But my personal favorite was Tyler Stephens, you asked him to go from the outside to the inside and I feel like he played really well at guard last year.”
Not only has the offensive line grown and improved as a unit through repetition over the years, they’ve also helped create one of the top defensive line units in the Sun Belt as well.
As the Dukes’ defense faced the offensive line group each day in practice, they helped push nose guard James Carpenter and company to become better pass rushers, and vice versa.
“I think we’ve got one of the best lines in this league,” Carpenter said. “We’ve got five guys across the board who are really good players, so going against them in practice, it prepares us very well for the teams we play in this league. … Iron sharpens iron, that’s kind of how we look at it.”
The years of practice together has provided a fruitful product on the field, which was born through countless drills and practice reps as a unit. The Dukes are deep on the offensive line, and they had two FBS transfers join the team last season, but neither could crack the starting five.
That group is special. Their chemistry is off the charts, and Potts said it has only gotten better with time — especially in the heat of the moment.
“The flow of the game, we get together and we all get in the same flow, whether it’s calls, it’s knowing who has help with who,” Potts said. “It’s happened 1,000 times, so we just know what to do.”
That chemistry, which began on the field and quickly turned into an annual cookout and weekly dinners during the season, has allowed JMU to build a stout offensive line.
And after this season, the Dukes will just have to replace Kidwell, a preseason first team All-Sun Belt selection, with the other four returning for at least one more season.
But this fall, the unit’s harmony across the front could set the Dukes up for another successful Sun Belt slate.
“It’s very beneficial to us,” Stephens said. “You learn to trust them a lot. I’ve talked a lot about having synergy, working as one — all five as one. That’s the most important thing.”
