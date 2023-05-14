After James Madison dropped three of its first four Sun Belt Conference series, including a trio of losses at Southern Miss in mid-April, the Dukes’ lineup started to take shape.
The Dukes were banged up as veteran mainstays outfielder Trevon Dabney and shortstop Mason Dunaway, and sophomore third baseman Coleman Calabrese missed time with injuries early in league play.
Since those three bats provided a punch of the Dukes’ offense, JMU’s healthy players found themselves pressing at times. Standout first baseman Kyle Novak fell into a skid, while some younger players, sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone and freshman second baseman Mike Mancini, felt the weight of the production falling onto their shoulders, among others.
So when the trio of players returned to the lineup and Ryan Dooley was inserted into the designated hitter spot, JMU’s batting order started to play loose and free.
And it led to wins in the tough baseball conference.
“We got those guys back and it just changed the whole vibe,” JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “Getting those guys back when we did, it eliminated some stress off the younger players. … It eliminated some stress from other guys in the lineup.”
As JMU was able to toy around with its full-strength roster, Dukes hitting coach Mike Roberts and Ikenberry slightly reshuffled the lineup before JMU’s second game against Louisiana in late April — a series that turned out to be one of two Dukes sweeps since — to work more pitches from opposing pitchers.
They moved Mancini from the eighth spot in the batting order to fourth, while Novak slid down to the sixth hole and Dooley was inserted into the second to last slot. From there, it didn’t take long for the new-look lineup to catch fire.
“It was all based on approaches,” Ikenberry said. “On who sees pitches and how to get pitches in to the opposing pitchers so you can get to the bullpen. … That lineup’s kind of stuck and we’re going to keep rolling with it.”
The Dukes’ offensive approach under Roberts, who’s in his first year at JMU at the helm of the team’s production, has surged the team through the standings and the statistics. JMU is second in batting average (.305) across the Sun Belt and it trails No. 8 Coastal Carolina by one percentage point.
And after the Dukes installed the new batting order, JMU has drawn 64 walks and have had 18 batters get hit by a pitch.
Since the Dukes returned to full strength after battling the injury bug and have stuck with the new-found lineup, they’ve been one of the hottest teams in the Sun Belt. JMU (29-20, 14-10 SBC) has won eight of its last 10 conference games — its five-game winning streak is the second-longest in the league — by forcing teams to their bullpens earlier than they want to, which has translated into three series wins in the last four tries.
JMU’s hot stretch has propelled the Dukes from 11th in the conference — one spot out of the league’s postseason tournament — to inside the top six, which would give JMU a bye into the double-elimination portion, with the final series at Georgia Southern next weekend.
“It’s always a pleasure playing this type of baseball at the end of May because of how close the conference is and how close the games could go, winning and losing,” Dabney said. “And I think we’re just full-circle. We just preach you don’t have to be good at the beginning of the year, you just have to grind it out and be going at the end. I think that’s what we’re doing.”
Its most recent series win, a domination of in-state rival Old Dominion this weekend, was the latest example of how potent JMU’s offense can be when it’s clicking.
The Dukes knocked off the Monarchs 25-6 in the series opener on Friday night before they edged ODU 6-4 in the rain-delayed contest on Saturday night to win a series over the blue and white for the first time since 2003.
JMU was able to manufacture big innings against ODU in both of those contests as it took advantage of walks, hit by pitches, timely hitting and of a handful of Monarch errors. In all, the Dukes had three innings with five or more runs in the first game and they jumped all over ODU starter, Sam Armstrong, to score all six runs in the first three innings — a key foray into the Dukes’ new lineup that forces teams to go to the bullpen.
The production at the plate wasn’t just around one player, like it would have had to have been when the Dukes were short handed earlier this season. Instead, JMU has flexed its offensive depth as five different players recorded three RBIs or more in the series opener, led by Calabrese’s career-best five.
Dabney, who was one of the players that provided stability at the plate in his return from injury and has scored five runs during the ODU series, said the Dukes’ have confidence at the plate with how well the team has been playing.
“I think you’re starting to see the guys come together and do little things that cause big innings like we’ve been having,” Dabney said. “Just having confidence, too. Everybody’s believing in each other, everybody can leave the yard. Having that confidence in the offense has really helped.”
It’s the little things that have won JMU games and even though the Dukes have scored 31 runs across the two contests against ODU, only two of those runs came via a home run. JMU star outfielder Fenwick Trimble clubbed his 13th homer of the year, a two-run blast, in the fourth inning of game one.
Other than that, it’s been fundamental baseball that’s driven the Dukes forward.
And for Ikenberry, that’s music to his ears.
“You just keep preaching the fundamentals, keep preaching the little things and then they see success,” Ikenberry said. “And then it builds off itself. … I think this group works really hard and that’s what I’m proud of them the most about.”
With the final regular season Sun Belt series at Georgia Southern next weekend — and a midweek date with Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in Harrisonburg — the Dukes hope their torrid stretch continues as they gear up for the league tournament, a competition the team was on the outside looking into a few weeks ago.
“We’re going to keep continuing to play our game and run our offense the way you’ve been seeing the last couple weeks,” Dabney said. “Hopefully we can get wins out of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.