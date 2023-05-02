Even though James Madison's waiver to reduce the FBS transition from two years to one was denied by the NCAA Division I Council last week, there's still a path to a bowl game for the Dukes in the 2023 campaign.
The NCAA passed a rule in 2015 that allowed 5-7 teams to be alternates for an open bowl game slot should there not be enough bowl-eligible teams — the order of that goes off of the four-year historical data of the Academic Progress Rates.
But this year, the first team in line for the first open spot won't be a 5-7 squad, most likely — JMU is primed to have that slot.
As a team in its second year of the FBS transition, the Dukes could be the first alternate during bowl selection should they win six or more games. If there are any open bowl game slots, JMU will get priority over any 5-7 team that would usually be in line for the spot.
Sam Houston and Jacksonville State are also entering their second year of the FBS transition and could also find themselves eligible for bowl selection through the same process. If multiple second-year transitioning teams qualify to be alternates for a bowl, the bowl selection committees could choose which one they would take over a 5-7 team.
There was a chance that would add bowl games for the upcoming season, but bowl game executives were informed that there wouldn't be any additions to the slate this year, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.
There was also discussion about raising the eligibility criteria to 7-5 instead of 6-6, but Bowl Season executive director Nick Carparelli told Sports Illustrated that it would remain at the .500 or better mark through a 12-game schedule.
But even with the 41 bowl games, Carapelli wasn't a fan of 5-7 teams making it in — something JMU could fix should there be just one open spot and the Dukes meet the criteria needed for admission.
"It was unanimous that we maintain 6–6 as the bowl-eligible standard," Carparelli told Sports Illustrated. "In a word, we don't like the notion of 5–7 teams participating. That's not what they are intended for, but we do want to make sure every 6–6 team has a place to go bowling. The hard part is that you don't know at the beginning of the season how many bowl-eligible teams you're going to have. Last year, we had one too many. This year, we had one [less than] enough. We are hovering right around the right number. No one is inclined to add any."
What's the likelihood that JMU could find itself in a bowl game? There's a decent shot.
Since the NCAA's rule for 5-7 programs to serve as fill-in teams went into effect, seven squads have benefitted from it, including Rice this past fall.
Here's a look at the history of 5-7 teams — or particular circumstances — that made it into a bowl game as alternates to fill out the postseason slate since the rule went in place:
2015
In the debut season of the NCAA's new rule, three teams made bowl games that wouldn't have before: Nebraska, Minnesota, and San Jose State — all of which had 5-7 records after the regular season concluded.
The trio of programs all won their bowl game in the process. Nebraska beat UCLA 37-29 in the Foster Farms Bowl, while Minnesota knocked off Central Michigan 21-14 in the Quick Lane Bowl. San Jose State earned a bid to the Cure Bowl and beat Georgia State 27-16.
2016
The following season of the rule saw two more teams get in — Mississippi State and North Texas, both 5-7 squads.
The Bulldogs made it into the St. Petersburg Bowl and beat Miami (OH) 17-16, while the Mean Green lost to Army in overtime 38-31 at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
2017-2019
This three-year stretch did not need extra teams to complete the bowl schedule. Instead, a handful of bowl-eligible teams didn't make it into a game in the selection process (39 in 2017 and 41 in 2018).
Buffalo, UTSA, and Western Michigan were all snubbed from a bowl in 2017, while Southern Miss, Miami (OH), Wyoming, and UL Monroe were left out in 2018.
2020 – COVID year
During the COVID-impacted 2020 season, many teams with losing records were selected for bowl games to fill out the slate to play.
Houston (3-4) made the New Mexico Bowl, Kentucky (4-6) made the Gator Bowl, Mississippi State (3-7) found itself in the Armed Forces Bowl, North Texas (4-5) earned a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Ole Miss (4-5) played in the Outback Bowl and Western Kentucky (5-6) was in the Lending Tree Bowl.
2021
With COVID and injuries plaguing Texas A&M, Rutgers, a 5-7 program, was the first alternate and replaced the Aggies in the Gator Bowl. The Scarlet Knights lost to Wake Forest 38-10 in their postseason appearance.
2022
This past season had the most-relatable scenario for JMU play out. New Mexico State, which was 5-6, couldn't play a full 12-game schedule since its game against San Jose State was canceled due to a death within the Spartans' program.
The Aggies reached out to multiple schools, including JMU, to have a chance to play for bowl eligibility, but they needed help finding a team willing to play. Instead, New Mexico State filed a waiver with the NCAA to become bowl eligible, which allowed them to be the first alternate to be selected during the bowl process — ahead of all the 5-7 teams.
New Mexico State played in the Quick Lane Bowl, where it beat Bowling Green 24-19.
Since there were two open bowl spots last fall, Rice also made a bowl, even though it was 5-7. The Owls played against Southern Miss in the Lending Tree Bowl and lost 38-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.