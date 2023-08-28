As James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti prepared to kick off his fifth preseason with the Dukes, one wide receiver came to mind that he was excited to see on the practice field: East Carolina transfer Taji Hudson.
Cignetti had heard rave reviews about the 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout from JMU’s summer workouts, but he hadn’t seen Hudson in a practice yet.
A few weeks into the Dukes’ fall camp, Cignetti had praise for Hudson again — after he’d seen him run routes in practice.
“It’s a real fluid dynamic right now,” Cignetti said of the wide receivers on Aug. 18. “Taji Hudson has probably been our most consistent receiver up to this point.”
That’s not a coincidence.
Hudson, a Cedartown, Ga., native, transferred to JMU for a fresh start and to pursue his dream of playing professional football after his collegiate career is over. But he’s not doing it for self-fulfillment but rather to help his family back home.
“I try to remind myself every day of why and who I do it for, and the stuff that isn’t finished or complete in my life,” Hudson said. “That keeps me going. Every athlete has rough days, and when I have them, I just remember why and who I do it for.”
He’s doing it for his mother, Shere, a single mom of four, including three siblings younger than Hudson. Hudson has two sisters, Kayla and Areyanna, and his younger brother, James, just turned three.
As Hudson spoke about his family life, his eyes lit up, but he wanted to help them after they steered him towards football in the small town of just over 10,000 people. Hudson said there were two paths in his hometown: football or ending up in trouble, and he credited his family with playing the sport he turned into a college career.
So each day in practice and in games, Hudson goes as hard as he can to put himself in the best position to be able to help his family. Being consistent as a wide receiver is the first step, but that’s spanned into his everyday life as well.
“They poured into me as much as they could, and I could have easily chosen a different route,” Hudson said. “But it was hard to choose a different route because of them. They put so much into me and I try to give back to them as much as possible. I know the job isn’t done. I can’t stop my grind and my consistency until I feel like they are pleased with their life, and what’s going on in our family life.”
Hudson, who played three seasons at ECU before he arrived at JMU, still has a lot to prove in his mind.
While he was a special teams standout with the Pirates, Hudson battled injury last fall and recorded just one catch, resulting in ECU’s bowl appearance against Coastal Carolina.
As a player who wears his hometown pride on his sleeve, the drive to prove to himself and the rest of college football is evident.
“I just feel like in Georgia as a whole, we feel like we have something to prove at all times,” Hudson said. “Every Georgia football athlete that I’ve come across at whatever college I was at, they just have a dog in them. It’s you or them, and they aren’t going to lose.”
Hudson has pushed to start at JMU, and through fall camp, there’s a pretty good chance that he’ll take the field first against Bucknell on Saturday. But to reach that point, Hudson had to outperform the other transfer wide receivers on campus.
Redshirt senior Reggie Brown was the incumbent of the position and looks to be the Dukes’ top wideout this season, but JMU also added three other transfers to the group: Saint Francis (Pa.)’s Elijah Sarratt, South Florida’s Omarion Dollison, and North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles, who is expected to be the Dukes’ go-to slot receiver.
As the competition blossomed within the wide receiver room through the duration of fall camp, Hudson, who arrived on campus over the summer, said it helped everyone continue to get comfortable.
“I feel like everybody besides Reggie, we weren’t as comfortable as Reggie,” Hudson said. “But we’re making each other comfortable through competition and getting structured coaching from coach Shanahan.”
While Hudson was a late addition to JMU’s roster after spring practice concluded, there was one familiar face when he showed up in Harrisonburg: fellow wideout Troy Lewis, who transferred to JMU from ECU last season.
Not only did Lewis help Hudson with the playbook on the field, but he’s also been a guiding force off the field, even though he’s a year younger than Hudson.
“Troy’s helped me a lot,” Hudson said. “He helped me going to class, I’m still new to parking, where buildings are. … He was kind of like my little brother at ECU, I feel like that’s continuing to carry on. I can’t call him little bro no more, he’s getting bigger and he’s starting to help me.”
But when Hudson takes the field through the inflatable JMU logo against Bucknell, he isn’t sure what his emotions will be.
It’s been a while since he played consistent offensive snaps, and he’s primed to make an impact on JMU’s offense right away.
“I’m excited about how I’m going to react coming out,” Hudson said. “It’s been a minute since I played football. I just pray that I can have that Georgia dog in me, as well as stay calm and keep my poise and give everybody what they want to see.”
And when Hudson lines up at wide receiver for the first time as a Duke, his family will be on his mind, just as they’ve been throughout the entire fall camp in Harrisonburg.
“I think of them all the time, and how hard they work when I’m not at home,” Hudson said. “I call them each and every day. That’s just a reminder of why I’m doing it, and to continue to keep going.”
