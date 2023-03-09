For Alissa Humphrey, her 21st birthday wasn’t a bad one.
The junior pitcher went the distance in her 11th appearance of the season, starting on her birthday, and she capped it with back-to-back strikeouts with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.
Behind Humphrey’s season-high 11 strikeouts in the circle, JMU beat Saint Joseph’s 6-2 on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Park, the opening game of the LD&B Insurance Invitational.
With Taylor Trowbridge in the box, the final batter that Humphrey faced, she got four straight changeup signals from the dugout. And when first baseman Hannah Shifflett saw that, she knew Humphrey was going to end the game right there.
“When I saw four changeups thrown to the same batter back-to-back-to-back-to back, that’s just confidence in her pitching,” Shifflett said. “That right there is confidence in her changeup and confidence in her in general. I mean, I got chills when I saw that fourth changeup being called.”
Humphrey only allowed four hits in the contest and walked eight as she tossed 149 pitches on a chilly night in Harrisonburg.
“I really wanted her to finish [the game],” JMU coach Lauren LaPorte said of Humphrey. “I’m just really proud of her for being able to get through, especially with bases loaded, one out – that’s hard to do.”
After Saint Joseph’s took an early one-run lead in the first inning, JMU scored a pair of runs in the home half as Jasmine Hall hit an RBI single, while Hallie Hall clubbed an RBI double to center field.
“It’s super important that when a team gets on you first, to respond and bounce back because once you get to the second half of the game, that’s the hardest part,” Shifflett said. “Scoring early and scoring more than they did in the beginning of the game was very crucial.”
By the time the second inning rolled around, the Dukes put the game in cruise control. Shifflett hit a two-RBI double and then she came around to score on a throwing error as JMU took a 5-1 lead – which was all it needed to beat Saint Joseph’s.
LaPorte said she noticed that the Dukes had some nerves heading into the contest, which marked the team’s first home game in its newly renovated stadium, but was proud of how Jasmine Hall, Hallie Hall and Shifflett were able to calm everyone down with the timely hitting early.
“They were like ‘OK, we can breathe a little bit,’” LaPorte said. “I just thought we were a little too tight. Some players, really the whole game. Now that you have one under your belt at home, you can kind of settle in a little bit.”
Shifflett led the way with a 2-for-3 day with a double, three RBIs and a walk, while Jasmine Hall and Hallie Hall combined for three hits, a double and a pair of RBI.
The Dukes have three more games in the tournament this weekend, hosting Coppin State on Friday, Farliegh Dickinson on Saturday and Radford on Sunday.
For LaPorte, the win over Saint Joseph’s was good to settle her team down heading into the rest of the weekend.
“I think they’re a little bit more at ease,” LaPorte said. “Saint Joe’s, they’re historically a good ballclub. And we knew tonight wasn’t going to be something that we could take lightly. I think that’s what’s important going into every single game and the nice thing is we only have one game a day [this weekend].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.