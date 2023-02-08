His own injuries held Tyree Ihenacho back for much of the past two seasons at James Madison.
But now, with injuries to some of the other Dukes mounting, the 6-foot-4 combo guard has taken advantage of an opportunity to step up when JMU needed him most.
The Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) head to Georgia Southern (12-13, 5-7) on Thursday, winners of six of their past seven games, including a pair of SBC men's basketball road victories at Old Dominion and Appalachian State in which Ihenacho sparked the offense and hit clutch shots.
"Tyree has had as much adversity as anybody I've really seen in the last year and a half," JMU head coach Mark Byington said. "He's on the other side of it. He kept a good attitude. He's kept working and he's been vital to this team. What he does is sometimes going to show up in stats, and sometimes it's not going to show up in stats."
Byington, who led Georgia Southern for seven seasons before leaving to take over the Dukes in 2020, will make his first appearance in Statesboro since taking the job in his home state of Virginia. The Dukes are looking for two more road victories this week as they've climbed back into third place in the Sun Belt standings following a three-game losing streak in early January.
They've done it amid injuries. Center Alonzo Sule, who averaged nine points and five rebounds, has not played since Jan. 14 after injuring his shoulder. Senior guard and leading scorer Vado Morse, who averages 13 points per game, was knocked out of the first half at ODU with a shoulder injury, and backup point guard Terell Strickland has been on a minutes restriction much of the season.
That opened the door for Ihenacho.
"Losing Vado and not having Zo, that's a big loss for our team," Ihenacho said. "We've shown how deep our team is. People can come in and make plays. People had to step up. Everybody knows they can step up in a given moment, and [Byington] just urges us to be ready."
A Minnesota native who played his first season at North Dakota before transferring to JMU before the 2021-22 campaign, Ihenacho arrived in Harrisonburg with some fanfare. The Summit League Rookie of the Year in 2021, Ihenacho averaged nine points, six rebounds, and four assists in his debut season.
A do-it-all ballhandler with long arms and the ability to disrupt on defense, Ihenacho was a prototypical Byington guard.
But Ihenacho suffered injuries before the start of each season in Harrisonburg, playing in just 14 games last year after making his debut after Thanksgiving. This fall, Byington and other JMU players said Ihenacho was practicing as well as anybody on the roster before breaking his hand just before the start of the season.
He didn't return to action until early December and didn't begin logging heavy minutes until just before Christmas. Even then, his role in JMU's backcourt was undefined.
But Ihenacho, who in 31 games at JMU has averaged 4.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, stepped up majorly in Morse's absence. He scored 10 points and dished out three assists in each victory, also grabbing seven rebounds at App State. He's also turned it over just seven times in the past seven games and scored a pair of clutch baskets — a 3-pointer in the corner and a solid drive to the rim — when ODU was rallying last Thursday.
"To see him out there playing injury free, playing fast and using his instincts, it's great for me to see and I'm sure it's fun for him too," Byington said. "Give Tyree the credit, he's worked really hard on [his shot]. He's known for other things, but if you leave him open, he can make 3's."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.