Transfer season is in high gear, and the James Madison men’s basketball team seems likely to fill out its roster with at least a few transfers, but the Dukes have yet to make a splash on that front.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 Division I players had entered the NCAA transfer portal or intended to leave their current school. And while commitments from transfers have started to roll in at some schools, news on the JMU recruiting front has been quiet, perhaps by design.
“We feel good about our roster with the guys coming back next year,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said shortly after the Dukes’ season ended in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals. “But now is the time you are able to fix a roster. The team that won our league in the regular season almost completely turned their roster over. But Louisiana and Marshall were also at the top of the league, and they brought almost everybody back.”
The Dukes have seven scholarship players returning and perhaps an eighth, depending on guard Tyree Inenacho, who entered the portal to move closer to his Minnesota home but left open the option of returning to JMU. The Dukes also have two incoming freshmen signed, three-star prospects Tyshawn Archie and Jaylen Carey.
As it stands, swingmen Noah Freidel, Terrence Edwards, and forwards Julien Wooden and Justin Amadi give the Dukes an experienced core, while the JMU coaching staff is high on rising sophomore point guard Xavier Brown, who could step into a starting role. Fellow rising sophomores Brycen Blaine on the wing and big man Jerrell Roberson could see more playing time in 2023-24, while Archie could boost the backcourt, and Carey adds depth in the post.
So where might the JMU turn its attention in the transfer portal? Last month, the Dukes began the offseason with the coaching staff convening in a conference room to give an in-depth evaluation to at least 25 transfer prospects a day before narrowing down targets.
If trends from the first few offseasons with Byington as head coach continue, the Dukes will pursue some players from outside the region, such as Freidel and Ihenacho, who came to JMU as natives of the upper Midwest.
But the Dukes have also had plenty of success landing transfers with some previous connection to the program or area, including Vado Morse and Mezie Offurum, Washington DC-area products who transferred from Mount St. Mary’s, where assistant Xavier Joyner previously worked, and Richmond product Charles Falden.
The portal is currently loaded with players from Virginia and the DMV area, but it isn’t precisely clear how involved JMU is with many of them. The Dukes were reportedly in contact with Howard big man Steve Settle, who averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a blocked shot in three seasons with the Bison. Howard teammate and point guard Elijah Hawkins also entered the transfer portal this week after averaging 13 points and six assists this season. Settle, and Hawkins were each high school teammates with JMU’s Roberson at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.
But Houston Wilson, a DC-area recruiting reporter for Rivals.com, said two prime targets for the Dukes could be Darren Buchanan and Joseph Bamisile. Buchanan is a 6-7 small forward from Washington DC transferring from Virginia Tech, who took an official JMU during his senior year of high school.
Bamisile, a Richmond product, will be in his fourth school after starting his career at Virginia Tech during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 16.3 points per game the following season at George Washington, then played last season at Oklahoma.
Both former Hokies could be looking for a spot in the region where they can take on a more significant role. Wilson said Buchanan had reached out to Towson, a school out of the running.
A question mark regarding Bamisile would be immediate eligibility. The 6-4 combo guard would fill a stated need for the Dukes, but after transferring twice, a new emphasis on one-time transfer rules might force him to sit out next season. Byington had previously stated that it would take a particular case for JMU to accept a transfer who wasn’t immediately eligible.
“They are trying real hard to get Bamisile on campus for a visit,” Wilson said. “He’s been regarded as one of the top scorers that the state of Virginia has seen in the past few years. The thing is every single year of high school he played at a different college and that’s now the same for college. He was originally committed to Northwestern then backed out of that. But he tore it up in the Atlantic 10.”
According to Wilson, other lengthy wing players who might be on the radar include Dayton transfer R.J. Blakney (Hagerstown, Md.) and guard Jordan Battle, a Utah Valley transfer from Norfolk, who also might make sense for the Dukes.
Multiple Richmond-area big men are also in the transfer portal, including Louisville’s Roosevelt Wheeler, Boise State’s Burke Smith, and Gonzaga’s Efton Reid. But perhaps the most interesting to JMU is Northwestern transfer, a 6-9 power forward who attended the Collegiate School in Richmond. Beran averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for Northwestern and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Another in-state product in the portal is 6-10 Vanderbilt transfer Quentin Millora-Brown, who averaged 7.2 points as a freshman at Rice before transferring to Vandy, where he averaged 4.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over three seasons.
Another recent entry to the portal linked to JMU through recruiting websites is Maryland Eastern Shore guard Kevon Voyles.
Voyles, who lists Charles City as his hometown, is a 6-3 guard who averaged 13 points per game last season. JMU director of player development and recruiting Calvin Baker was an assistant coach at Eastern Shore when Voyles originally signed with the Hawks.
