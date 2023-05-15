While he waited for his phone to ring, former James Madison kicker Ethan Ratke had to get creative to find a place to workout as he tried to keep his leg in shape in case a pro team came calling.
After he put together one of the best collegiate careers of any kicker, where he set two NCAA records, most career field goals made (101), and most career points (542), Ratke returned home to the Richmond area once he graduated from JMU in 2021. But for over a year, he didn’t hear much from teams.
Though that was the case, the Mechanicsville native kept kicking.
During the summer, Ratke could train in high school football fields with uprights three times a week. But once schools returned to session, he had to get creative with how he trained. Instead of using uprights each time, Ratke found himself at parks, aiming for tall light poles and pretending that was the middle of a field goal.
Ratke’s creativity allowed him to keep his leg in shape and his love for the sport alive.
“I was just trying to keep my head down and work,” Ratke said. “I just had to keep reminding myself that I love kicking. It’s what I love to do.”
After an anticipated NFL rookie minicamp tryout didn’t take shape, Ratke attended an XFL tryout earlier this year and a free agent kicking camp in March, but nothing presented itself out of either of the opportunities. He put off looking for a full-time job for as long as possible and hoped that a team would come calling.
But with not a lot of interest at the time, Ratke started looking for office jobs. Soon enough, using his Master’s degree in Public Administration from JMU, Ratke secured a job as a budget analyst for Henrico County two weeks ago.
A week after he accepted the job, Ratke was on the way to an American Family Fitness gym near his house when his agent texted him.
“Do you have a passport?” it read.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a Canadian Football Team, wanted to sign Ratke and bring him in ahead of their rookie minicamp.
Less than an hour later, he spoke with Hamilton’s special teams coach Jeff Reinbold. And less than two days later, Ratke boarded a flight bound for Toronto.
“It was very crazy,” Ratke said. “It was very shocking. … It all happened very fast. I was still processing it on the plane, I’m still processing it now. It was a very quick turnaround.”
Ratke is just the third former JMU player to be signed by the Tiger-Cats, and he joined Evan McCollough (2005-08) and Mike Cawley (1993-95). He’s also just the second former JMU player to be on a current CFL roster since Bryce Carter plays for the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
The right-footed kicker hadn’t participated in a training camp since his final season in Harrisonburg before the 2021 season, but it didn’t take long for him to adjust.
“It is kind of being thrown back in, but it’s a little like riding a bike,” Ratke said. “Luckily, I’ve been able to do it a whole lot, so throwing the helmet on again, it really didn’t take too long to adjust to that. It has been a while, so it’s cool to be back [with a team.]”
The Tiger-Cats’ kicking job isn’t being handed to Ratke. He’s competing with Seth Small, a former Texas A&M kicker, who made 39 of his 43 field goal attempts and converted on 26 of his 27 extra point tries with Hamilton last season.
For Ratke, it’s a welcomed challenge.
Not only is he living his childhood team of being paid to kick footballs, but he’s also not kicking alone as he did on the random fields in the Richmond area. It’s a competition with another consistent kicker, which Ratke hopes will bring out the best in his leg.
“That’s how you get better,” Ratke said. “The past year, I’ve really just been competing against myself. And to get to go in day in, day out and compete with other guys, it’s a great feeling. That’s what you want, you know?”
