After eight years alongside coach Marlin Ikenberry at James Madison, Jimmy Jackson won’t be in the Dukes’ dugout next spring.
The pitching coach accepted an offer for the same position at the University of Maryland, the Terrapins announced Friday afternoon.
I am thrilled to come back home to Maryland and work with Matt Swope and Maryland baseball,” Jackson said in a statement. “Matt has a vision for the Terrapin baseball program and I am excited to be a part of the staff. We will work to recruit top talent from within the DMV and the entire nation as we continue to build on the recent success Maryland has had with three consecutive NCAA Regional teams and back-to-back Big Ten Championships.”
A Glen Burnie, Md., native, Jackson was pivotal in the development of JMU’s pitching staff in his time in Harrisonburg, which had six pitchers be selected in the MLB Draft, including two that are currently in the Major Leagues, Kevin Kelly (Tampa Bay Rays) and Nick Robertson (Los Angeles Dodgers).
Jackson helped JMU’s pitching staff to a record-setting season in 2019, which features the Dukes near the top of the NCAA in strikeouts, while they also set program-bests with lowest batting average against (.232) and strikeouts (553).
Following the successful campaign on the bump, JMU had four pitchers selected in the draft: Kelly, Robertson, Shelton Perkins (Baltimore Orioles) and Dan Goggin (New York Mets).
This past season, the Dukes’ first in the Sun Belt Conference, saw JMU’s pitching staff post 416 strikeouts with a .287 batting average against en route to a league tournament appearance and the team’s first postseason win since 2016.
JMU will be in the market for a new assistant coach for the second straight year after Ikenberry hired hitting coach Mike Roberts last summer as Alex Guerra took the head coaching job at Radford.
