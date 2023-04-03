Jankowski, Peterson Lead No. 4 JMU’s Balanced Attack On 11-Game Winning Streak

During James Madison’s fall practices, Tai Jankowski noticed something different about this season’s team than in the past — there was a fresh look to the offense’s flow.
The Dukes had to “relearn” their offense in the fall, with former Virginia assistant Colleen Shearer leading the way, but positive outcomes were common as JMU got used to its new-look offense.
New movements were installed, but it didn’t matter who was on the practice field at Sentara Park. Whatever the offensive combination was, good things kept happening.
And for Jankowski, it was a light bulb moment as the Dukes were preparing to join the American Athletic Conference — which boasted a top-10 Florida team.
“Fall ball was where it clicked to me that our offense is a powerhouse this year,” Jankowski said. “And we’re a threat out there.”
Fast forward to now, and the Dukes are on an 11-game winning streak and have moved to No. 4 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA Division I rankings — the highest they’ve been since the 2019 preseason poll that followed the program’s first national title.
And JMU’s doing it with a balanced offense led by redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson and Jankowski, who have scored 46 and 32 goals, respectively.
Peterson has been the Dukes’ go-to goal scorer for the past few seasons, but she’s got a new running mate this spring, with Jankowski consistently finding the back of the net. It’s a product of JMU’s offense, which has roles for every player in that third of the field, but Jankowski has risen to another level under it.
She’s already surpassed her career highs in both goals and assists this season, which she set last spring, and Jankowski did it in seven fewer games.
“It’s great to see her grow her confidence over the years,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said of Jankowski. “She’s always been a fiery competitor, but this year she’s a dodging threat. She’s very explosive with the ball and she has a great shot. She’s become somebody that we’re relying on to score goals and take some of the pressure of the team.”
Jankowski has scored three or more goals in six of the Dukes’ 12 games this spring and has logged a career-best 47.1 shooting percentage in the process.
For the senior attacker that had her freshman campaign cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not all about herself. Instead, she credited the offensive system to her success.
“I think we just have a better understanding of the flow and how to move the ball,” Jankowski said. “I think we struggled a little bit last year kind of with the concepts and with the ball moving a little slower. … It’s been pretty easy to do a lot better than we did last year.”
But even so, the Dukes’ winning ways have come from her stick, along with Peterson, as defenses can hone in on JMU’s standout, but Jankowski is there to fill in the void. Even as teams have started to account for Jankowki’s scoring ability, other attackers have stepped up, too.
There’s sophomore attacker Savannah Derey, who’s scored 12 goals already this season, and redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox, who’s added 10 more. In all, JMU has had 13 players score at least one goal this spring, and eight have logged at least eight
JMU’s balanced offense has helped it knock off four ranked opponents this spring, including No. 5 Maryland, which was a grind-it-out game, and it also raced past No. 8 Florida by five goals.
“You don’t win top-10 games without multiple contributors,” Klaes said. “I think the results are showing how important it is. … I think it doesn’t allow a defensive unit to put all of their eggs in one basket, they need to have multiple strategies to keep us off the scoreboard.”
With JMU’s offense firing on all cylinders, the Dukes are in a different spot than they were in last season. They had an 11-game winning streak that was snapped in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Loyola (Md.), but before that, they only had one top-10 win — a 13-8 upset at then-No. 3 Maryland.
But outside of that, they floundered against Big 10 competition and lost to Penn State and then-No. 13 Rutgers in the same week a year ago.
For Jankowski, the Dukes’ year-to-year growth can be seen just by looking at how they’ve fared against Big 10 teams — a 3-0 record against that conference this spring.
“We struggled and we kind of let our guard down,” Jankowski said of the Penn State and Rutgers losses last season. “It’s just interesting how this time last year was such a different situation because we were struggling, but it’s been great that we haven’t had to face that because of the work we have been putting in. I’m very proud of this team and all the hard work that we put in.”
Not only did those two losses serve as a motivation for the team this season, but the Dukes’ season-ending loss to the Greyhounds did, too — and might have been a bigger inspiration for the squad in the process since the team might not have been as prepared for that game as they should have been.
The team’s season motto is “prove it,” and Jankowski thought that JMU has done just that en route to the team’s best ranking in four years.
“I think ‘prove it’ means putting in the work prior to the game to prove you have what it takes to win,” Jankowski said. “And to prove that you put in the work to make it happen. We talk a lot about the preparation it takes for an opponent and I don’t think we’ll let that Loyola situation happen again.”
The Dukes have five regular season games before the AAC conference tournament in Philadelphia, and they’ve taken their game to a new level.
For Jankowski, the team’s play is a step in the right direction from last season, and the Dukes, who have suffered just one loss this season — at then-No. 1 North Carolina to open the season — are trending upwards.
“We’ve definitely improved in different aspects,” Jankowski said. “We’ve gained great players, we’ve lost great players, but I think as a whole for our team, it is an improvement. That is something that JMU is capable of. This year we’ve shown improvement, we’ve shown we can beat these teams and we can sustain a good record.”
