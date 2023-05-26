James Madison women’s tennis coach Shelley Jaudon resigned from her post to accept the same job at the University of Kentucky, Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne announced on Thursday.
The Dukes will begin a national search to find Jaudon’s successor.
“Shelley Jaudon has done an incredible job with our women’s tennis program and left a lasting impact,” Bourne said in a statement. “She guided JMU to its first two conference titles in program history, and it could have been more if not for factors beyond her control. Her successor will inherit a program poised for continued success at the top of the Sun Belt. We wish her and her family all the best in their new opportunity at Kentucky.”
Jaudon, a two-time CAA Coach of the Year, led the Dukes to a pair of 14-win seasons that were capped with conference titles before a 15-win campaign followed in 2023.
She led the Dukes to the Sun Belt Conference Championship final this past spring en route to a 62-36 overall record under her guidance in Harrisonburg.
“Being entrusted to lead the JMU women’s tennis program over the last five years has been an honor and an experience that I will always be grateful for,” Jaudon said. “The girls in this program believed in my vision from day one, and we have been able to build this program to a high level by investing in each other, and for that I am so proud.”
Jaudon brought the Dukes’ program to the national stage in her time as coach and helped lead the team to its highest team ranking, No. 59 in 2021. The 2019 and 2021 CAA titles helped punch JMU’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament as a team for the first two times as well.
While Jaudon led JMU, she produced 13 all-conference singles selections and five all-league doubles teams.
Jaudon returns to the Southeastern Conference, where she previously played and was an assistant at Alabama.
"Shelley’s nine years as a head coach, in which she built programs to championship-level performance, her experience as a coach and player in our league, and her family’s ties to the University make her a unique fit for our program,” Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement. “The combination of those things will create an atmosphere for educating our student-athletes and competing for championships at Kentucky.”
