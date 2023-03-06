PENSACOLA, Fla. — They’d all waited so long for this.
Kiki Jefferson had etched her name all over the James Madison record books but never enjoyed that championship moment like many previous JMU greats. Peyton McDaniel looked like a star in the making as a freshman two years ago, then sat all of last season with a knee injury and watched the Dukes struggle to their first losing record in 18 years.
And then there was their coach. Sean O’Regan had won nearly 80 percent of his conference games in seven seasons as JMU’s head coach heading into Monday’s Sun Belt Conference title game. But the postseason conference title had eluded him in ways it hadn’t for his predecessor and mentor, Kenny Brooks.
Not any longer, not after a cathartic and dominant showing in Pensacola Bay Center. The top-seeded Dukes will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 after an 81-51 thrashing of No. 2-seed Texas State.
“We had so many talks,” Jefferson said of O’Regan. “I said ‘I’m going to get you a championship. I’m going to get you a championship.’ We finally got one. I’m just happy I was in his hands.”
Jefferson, the tournament MVP, scored 22 points while McDaniel torched the Bobcats for 30 as the duo outscored Texas State alone. There was help, of course. Kseniia Kozlova scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Dukes dominated the offensive glass. Caroline Germond dished out seven assists, and Kobe King-Hawea and Jamia Hazell each hit momentum-changing shots while it was still a contest.
“We had the year we were building towards that, the whole year since the very, very beginning,” O’Regan said after coaching the Dukes to their 13th NCAA Tournament and first since 2016. “I’m just really, really happy they get to experience this. After what we had to go through last year, them sticking with us. Even going through all the COVID stuff, to perform like those two did. I’m just really proud.”
Jefferson drained her first shot, a 3-pointer, seconds after the opening tip, and the Dukes scored six straight before the Bobcats got on the board. Despite hot shooting from the outside and dominance on the offensive glass in the first quarter, JMU struggled to convert second and third-chance opportunities.
By the time the opening period was over, JMU had missed 12 of 13 shot attempts from inside the 3-point arc, and Texas State had managed to make it a 14-14 game.
But this was the game Jefferson had waited her entire life to play, and the Sun Belt Player of the Year quickly calmed her team with a smooth 17-foot jumper to start the second, and McDaniel caught fire at the most opportune moment.
“I think everyone had confidence today,” McDaniel said. “I think that came from all the coaches and Caroline too, finding us in the right spots.”
The sharpshooter missed last season with a knee injury and had further injuries slow her down at times this season. But Monday, nothing was slowing her down. Four 3-pointers in rapid-fire succession gave the Dukes a 10-point lead with less than three minutes to go in the first half.
After Jefferson beat the buzzer on yet another triple before halftime, JMU owned a 38-28 lead despite hitting just 5-for-24 from two-point distance. That changed in the third quarter.
The Dukes opened the second half scoring from all over and hit Texas State with a 10-0 run to build a 47-30 lead. Heading to the fourth, JMU was cruising, and the lead hit 27 points after another McDaniel 3-pointer with six and a half minutes to go.
At that point, it was all over but the celebration.
“To me, this was storybook stuff,” O’Regan said. “I’ve got some stories like that, but we’re making new ones.”
