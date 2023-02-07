When James Madison women's basketball's starting lineup was announced in each of its last two games, there was a notable absence: guard Kiki Jefferson.
Jefferson, who had started 77 consecutive games for the Dukes, was on the bench instead of in the starting five. It wasn't an injury holding her out. Instead, JMU head coach Sean O'Regan was looking for a spark.
The Dukes had dropped three of its last four games heading into its road contest at South Alabama, and the team needed to find a way to get back in the win column.
And one way of doing that was shaking up the starting lineup. Instead of Jefferson, who has a team-leading 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds a night, former Texas guard Kobe King-Hawea was in her place.
"I'm just trying to get our team going," O'Regan said Tuesday morning. "I thought it did. I thought Kobe King-Hawea got going a little bit from starting. She'd been really good in practice, so we thought we'd give her an opportunity and she took off with it. I was proud of her and I was proud of Kiki with how she responded."
King-Hawea scored six points but added seven rebounds in her first start at South Alabama on Thursday night. She followed it up with 14 points and five rebounds at Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon.
But even though Jefferson, the Dukes' all-league caliber player, was on the bench for the first few minutes at South Alabama and Georgia Southern, she didn't hang her head. Instead, it was the opposite.
The Lancaster, Pa., native scored 22 points with a career-high 14 rebounds in 23 minutes against the Jaguars before adding another 17 points and 10 rebounds at Georgia Southern two days later.
"If that's what my team needs, that's what I'm going to do," Jefferson said in a postgame radio interview after beating South Alabama 72-54. "Starting is no different from playing. You're just doing handshakes [pregame]. If that's what Coach O wanted, I'll take it. I don't care. … It's no negative."
In O'Regan's eyes, Jefferson embraced the new role and was ready to do whatever she needed to help the Dukes win.
"She does not care if she comes off the bench, if she starts, if she's on the purple team in practice, she doesn't care," O'Regan said. "When it's time to play, she's ready to play. I think so many people get caught up in the other stuff and it's, 'If that's what you think coach, whatever you need.'"
After the Dukes lost at Georgia Southern on Saturday, O'Regan and Jefferson discussed putting her back into the starting lineup. Jefferson's first response wasn't a sigh of relief that she was back in the starting five. She cared about King-Hawea instead.
"She's like, 'Yeah, but Kobe's rolling, what are we going to do,'" O'Regan recalled. "Not anything about Kiki Jefferson, she's all about us. She just wants to win and I really want to win this for her. … The kid has played in one postseason tournament and the kid deserves more than that because that's her mentality."
The Dukes, which had a 13-game winning streak this season, have now lost four of their last six games, slipping into a five-way tie for second place in the Sun Belt Conference.
And as JMU is two games back from first-place Troy, which the Dukes beat at home earlier this season, the purple and gold are looking to end the regular season strong.
And with that in mind, Jefferson will most likely return to the starting lineup.
"If we played today, I'm starting Kiki because it's go time," O'Regan said. "We've got six games left and a tournament. We got to be in our groove. She's a pro. She's got to be in our starting lineup."
