James Madison picked up its highest-profile recruit in decades Thursday with the commitment of Colorado transfer Quincy Allen, but by the time the weekend ended, it saw another veteran player enter the transfer portal.
Justin Amadi, who played three seasons at JMU and was among the first recruits signed by Dukes head coach Mark Byington upon his arrival in 2020, retweeted a report by 24/7 High School Hoops on Saturday night, reporting the 6-7 power forward intended to transfer.
Allen, a 6-foot-8 swing man from Silver Spring, Md., was rated a four-star recruit in the high school class of 2021 coming out of Maret School in Washington DC and was ranked the No. 90 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Industry Composite rankings. He then spent two years at Colorado, missing his true freshman season after having hip surgery, then playing in just 11 games and averaging 1.6 points this past season.
The Dukes have not had a consensus Top 100 high school player on the roster since the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI) began producing the composite rankings of all recruiting experts in 1998.
Described as an elite shooter by scouting services coming out of high school, an assessment also shared by a source close to the JMU program during the recruiting process, Allen shot just 29 percent at Colorado, failing to crack the Buffs rotation after returning from injury.
But there's no denying the potential for a healthy Allen to excel in the Sun Belt Conference. Allen's commitment also represents what, to date, is a peak for JMU recruiting over the past three decades.
Before Mark Byington arrived at JMU in 2020, the signing of the occasional three-star recruit was cause for celebration. Since Byington's arrival, Allen will become JMU's first four-star prospect, joining five former three-star recruits on the 2023-24 roster.
That list includes incoming transfer TJ Bickerstaff, a 6-9 post player who started 43 games over the past two seasons at Boston College, and incoming freshmen Jaylen Carey and Tyshawn Archie. Rising sophomore center Jerrell Roberson was also a three-star prospect coming out of DeMatha High School. Terrence Edwards, the Dukes' leading scorer last season, was also a three-star recruit in Byington's first JMU recruiting class.
That list is conspicuously missing guards Noah Freidel and Michael Green III, rookies of the year in the Summit League and Northeast Conference, respectively, before transferring to JMU.
The Dukes have two more scholarships available with the departure of Amadi, but a picture of the 2023-24 squad is coming into focus, and like Allen himself, this JMU team is steeped in potential.
Entering Byington's fourth season, Edwards, Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year last season, and Julien Wooden have been vital contributors for the head coach's entire tenure in Harrisonburg.
That continuity compliments the excitement surrounding the newcomers, including the three transfers, Allen, Bickerstaff, and Green.
Bickerstaff, in addition to putting up 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over two seasons at Boston College, averaged 10.2 points per game as a sophomore at Drexel when both JMU and the Dragons were members of the CAA. The nephew of Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff should immediately become one the best defensive and rebounding post players in the Sun Belt Conference.
Green, who has shown an ability to adapt his game around his setting over four college seasons, is expected to share time at the point guard position with rising sophomore Xavier Brown.
After averaging 16 points on 13 field goal attempts per game as a sophomore at Bryant, earning All-NEC honors in the process, Green spent the past two seasons at Robert Morris. He averaged nine points per game on just 7.4 shots attempts and dished out 4.2 assists per contest.
Amadi becomes the third JMU player to transfer out this spring, following guards Tyree Ihenacho and Terell Strickland. The South Carolina native averaged more than nine points and five rebounds per game in his first two seasons at JMU but saw his stats and playing time dip as a junior.
The explosive power forward played a career-low 18.4 minutes per game last season, averaging 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. Along with Bickerstaff, the Dukes added the 6-foot-8 Carey to a frontcourt that also returns Wooden and Roberson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.