In just over a month, James Madison will hit the field to open the season against Bucknell at Bridgeforth Stadium, which will kick off what’s expected to be a well-attended 2023 campaign.
The Dukes have already shattered their season tickets record after they sold 8,718 — the maximum the program wanted to sell this fall. In addition to that, JMU anticipates capacity crowds at all six home games — the family weekend contest against South Alabama on Sept. 30 is already sold out.
So with the expected increase in attendance, JMU announced multiple improvements to the game day experience for fans on Friday morning, ranging from concessions sales to stadium connectivity — all with a goal of making Bridgeforth an improved stadium.
“We have long maintained that JMU offers one of the best game experiences in college football. With the move to the Sun Belt and FBS competition, the stakes are even higher to make sure we deliver on that expectation,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in a statement. “After a thorough process of collecting feedback, researching opportunities and collaborating with various groups, I'm pleased with improvements slated for Bridgeforth Stadium for 2023. The goal is not to increase revenue generation but rather to address known deficiencies and to emphasize efficiency for the customer experience.”
After JMU sold a then-record 7,708 season tickets last season, some fans noted long lines at concession stands throughout the stadium. Bourne seemed to take note of the Dukes faithful’s concerns and helped create a streamlined version of concessions stands at Bridgeforth.
The concessions, which are operated by Aramark, will operate with a “grab and go” system in hopes of keeping the line moving and it will feature a centralized payment area.
On top of the new process, JMU will no longer require fans to obtain a wrist band to purchase alcohol. Instead, fans will be required to show identification at the point of sale, which will feature nine locations throughout the stadium — an increase from four last fall.
The clubs and suites will still operate with the wristband policy, in line with previous seasons.
While JMU made it a focus to improve the concession lines, it also worked to improve the entry process as well.
All gates will feature new ticket scanners with improved connectivity to speed up the entry into the stadium. The program still recommends that all fans have their tickets downloaded onto their app or mobile wallet to allow for the most efficient entry.
Speaking of ticket apps, JMU will debut its first mobile app, which will give fans an easy way to manage their season tickets. JMU’s ticketing integrator, Paciolan, will also launch the “ALL-in-1” pass, which will allow fans with season tickets to download one ticket for the season and it will automatically update with the next game.
In addition to the concession stand and ticketing updates, JMU will have new pyrotechnics in use this fall. The team will take the field with new CO2 structures and the fireworks will be moved to the top of the Plecker Athletics Performance Center, which will be set off after each JMU touchdown and postgame following a victory.
All of Bridgeforth stadium’s new features will premiere at the season opener against Bucknell on Sept. 2 and will be in effect for the duration of the 2023 season.
