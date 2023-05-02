As James Madison navigates the offseason, attempting to secure its final roster spots, the Dukes are also waiting to find out if they may have an assistant coach’s position to fill as well.
Xavier Joyner, who has been on the JMU staff since head coach Mark Byington took over the program in the spring of 2020, is a finalist for the head coaching opening at Coppin State, multiple sources confirmed to the Daily News-Record.
Joyner was among four candidates brought in for late-stage interviews at the Baltimore school, which fired former coach Juan Dixon on March 14 and is currently the only Division I program without a head coach.
With strong connections in Maryland and the rest of the Washington DC region, Joyner has established a reputation as an excellent tactical coach and one of the top recruiters in the Mid-Atlantic. Joyner played a vital role in the Dukes landing recent standouts Vado Morse and Mezie Offurum, as well as last week’s commitment from Colorado transfer and Maryland native Quincy Allen, a four-star recruit out of high school.
Joyner was previously an assistant at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md., and worked at Paul VI High School in northern Virginia and with the DC-based Team Takeover AAU program.
Before that, Joyner was the only head coach ever to win regional championships at two different Maryland junior colleges, doing it at Prince George’s Community College and Montgomery College.
Reportedly among the finalists is Coppin State alum and current Morgan State assistant Larry Stewart. Stewart played at Coppin State from 1988-91 and led the Eagles to back-to-back conference regular season championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1990.
Stewart then played for the NBA’s Washington Bullets from 1991-95 and continued professionally overseas until 2008.
Joyner has been part of a massive turnaround at James Madison and would become the second Byington assistant at JMU to become a head coach, joining Andrew Wilson and VMI.
In their first three seasons with Joyner on staff, the Dukes have produced three straight winning records for the first time in almost 30 years. JMU won the CAA regular season title in 2020-21, a year after finishing last in the conference. This past season, JMU won 22 games for the first time in more than 40 years and a conference tournament game for the first time in a decade.
Coppin State fired Dixon following the season after he posted a 51-131 record in six seasons. The program was also embroiled in a scandal the past year after a former Coppin State player filed a lawsuit against a former staff member, alleging a catfishing and extortion scheme against the former assistant coach.
