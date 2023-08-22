During the 2022-23 academic year, James Madison athletics reached new heights, something reflected in record attendance and viewership of Dukes sports.
As JMU enters its second year in the Sun Belt Conference, the excitement level has only increased, which athletic director Jeff Bourne said was important for the school and justified spending across his department.
“At the end of the day, we’re building a brand, certainly for athletics, but more importantly for the entire university,” Bourne said. “It’s about building, enhancing and pushing that brand to places in the United States that may not know who we are. But they will as we move forward. That’s a major part of why we do what we do. When you can back that up with winning teams and successful programs and facilities, it’s special.”
After cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time in 2022, the Dukes broke last season’s program record for football season ticket sales, capping it at 8,125 while expecting multiple sellouts this season. JMU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs each ranked near the top of the Sun Belt in attendance, and even the Dukes’ volleyball team played its first exhibition this season in front of a nearly packed house at the newly renovated Convocation Center.
On top of the in-person increases, Bourne said viewership of JMU sports on streaming broadcasts was eight times greater than before the Dukes moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision and joined the Sun Belt.
“Football and basketball was the highest we’ve ever had, and I think that will increase this year,” Bourne said. “Football still has a shot at a bowl game and then after this year I think that will be a reality every year. You’ve got your basketball programs that I think have already proved in the Sun Belt they can be competitive there and can win championships. You couple that with the success we have across the board with our other programs and it just really adds to the whole perception and importance of how great it is to be at JMU.”
It certainly seems as though people outside JMU’s established fanbase have noticed. A school that enrolled less than 10,000 students prior to 1987, James Madison now has more than 22,000 on an ever-expanding campus. Applications increased by more than 30 from 2021 to 2022 and then by another 17 percent this year. Nearly 37,000 students applied in the most recent incoming class.
It’s why JMU continues to build athletics facilities. The Atlantic Union Bank Center arena will enter its third season as the home of the Dukes basketball programs and still rates among the finest in the nation. JMU also completed additions to the Sentara Park soccer and lacrosse facilities last year, and discussions about expanding Bridgeforth Stadium are ever-present.
Monday, Bourne was standing inside the newly remodeled Convocation Center, which now houses offices, training rooms, and weight rooms for multiple sports as well as an indoor track practice facility.
It’s also the new home of the reigning Sun Belt volleyball champions, giving JMU a volleyball-specific arena that’s unmatched in both the Sun Belt and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
No wonder the athletic director could hardly contain his joy.
“The expectations at JMU are extremely high and we are very well supported by our donors and our fans and ticket holders,” Bourne said. “It’s part of why JMU is the special place that it is. I feel like I’m walking into a fantasy land when I walk into this building. I felt that way walking into the AUBC and the stadium for the first time.”
