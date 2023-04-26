Following James Madison’s spring game on Saturday, the Dukes received commemorative rings for their first FBS season, which ended with the purple and gold at the top of the Sun Belt Conference East Division standings last fall.
But even though JMU was in first place of its division, it couldn’t play in the league’s title game due to the NCAA’s FBS transition rules that require rising programs to undergo a two-year span without postseason eligibility as it moves to 85 scholarships.
Soon, that could change.
The Dukes applied for a waiver to cut the transition time in half — allowing JMU to count the 2022 season as its transition time — and the decision is expected to come from the NCAA this week in what would be an historic ruling.
After it accepted the invitation to the Sun Belt, JMU knew it would apply for the waiver to reduce the transition period — even if it wasn’t a given, the program was confident it had a case.
“We felt we were uniquely equipped to make this transition unlike many schools that have in the past,” said Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications. “... When we decided to pursue this, we felt we had a strong case, but at no point did we ever feel like this was a given.”
Should the waiver be approved, JMU would be eligible for the Sun Belt championship game and be eligible for a bowl game should it win six games or more in 2023.
JMU is the first Division I program to apply for the waiver, the NCAA confirmed on Tuesday, but there have been similar instances that could serve as somewhat of a precedent — both in a positive way and a negative way for JMU.
The positive ruling JMU could hope the NCAA points to is what St. Thomas (Minn.) did in its jump from Division III to Division I in 2020. The Tommies dominated their league before they were voted out of it by the university presidents. And after that happened, the university secured an invitation from the Summit League, but it needed the NCAA’s approval to make the rise through the levels of competition.
And the NCAA’s Division I Council approved the Tommies’ waiver request, which cut what would have been a 12-year transition process to just five years.
Instead of undergoing the more than a decade long process to move from D-III to D-I with the stop in D-II in the middle, the Tommies were able to spend just one year at that level before moving to the top level of competition — where they’re currently in the middle of a four-year provisional status period.
The NCAA approved the Tommies’ waiver, in part since it was planning to change the transition process to five years later in 2020, but St. Thomas needed the approval in an urgent fashion.
But for every St. Thomas, there’s a Bellarmine.
The Knights won the 2022 Atlantic Sun Conference men’s basketball tournament, but couldn’t play in the NCAA Tournament since the university was two years into its four-year transition to D-I from D-II. Instead of Bellarmine serving as the ASUN representative in the Big Dance, it was Liberty that had the chance in the unique circumstances.
That summer, Bellarmine submitted a waiver to allow its men’s basketball team to be eligible for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but it was denied.
In JMU’s case, it’s more similar to St. Thomas’ than that of Bellarmine’s. Like the Tommies, the Dukes have a long history of successful play and the 2022 debut FBS season could help.
JMU went 8-3 in its first season at college football’s highest level of play, the most wins for a team in its inaugural FBS season. Not only did the Dukes set that record, but they also became the first team to play a full FBS schedule in year one of their transition — whereas most teams play a half and half schedule with various FCS opponents (Sam Houston and Jacksonville State both did so in 2022).
The aggressive approach to the schedule allowed the Dukes to be credited as an FBS opponent to their foes last fall, allowing any win against the purple and gold to count towards bowl eligibility.
But it’s more than just the success on the field.
“I think the football success that we had certainly doesn’t hurt because no one has ever had a first FBS football season like we did,” Warner said. “But they’re more looking at the infrastructure of the department. … At the end of the day what are you doing to provide for your student-athletes to make sure that their experience is maximized across all sports?”
Within some areas that the NCAA has evaluated, JMU appears to be on the positive side of it. The Dukes’ athletic department hasn’t cut any corners when it comes to its support staff.
JMU has a full-time athletic trainer for every sport, along with a staff of nutritionists and mental health professionals to assist the entire department, not just football.
Not only does the athletic department staff itself to the best of its abilities, but it maximizes scholarships for all of its teams — another piece the NCAA looked at when evaluating the program. The NCAA also looked at the budget, financial resources and its fan base support through the waiver process to get a full picture of the department.
These pieces away from the field are looked at to make sure the university is providing all that it can for its entire athletic department, not just football.
And in JMU’s case, it passes the eye test to many. Now, it’s in the NCAA’s hands.
The NCAA Board of Directors meets Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., according to the organization's website, and the decision is expected to be revealed after that meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.