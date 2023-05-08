As James Madison moves further through the women's basketball offseason, the makeup of the Dukes' backcourt appears to be coming together.
While JMU lost arguably its two most essential pieces on the perimeter with point guard Caroline Germon running out of eligibility and do-it-all guard Kiki Jefferson transferring to Louisville following four seasons with the Dukes, Sean O'Regan's team has added some pieces to ease the transition and expects big things out of some of his returning players.
A key pickup was the commitment of St. Joseph's transfer point guard Olivia Mullins. The 5-8 rising senior gives JMU an experienced ball handler to take over much of that duty from Germond, who excelled running the offense in her only season at James Madison following a transfer from TCU.
Finding a player such as Mullins, who averaged 8.4 points and three assists for the Hawks this past season, was perhaps O'Regan's top priority following the Dukes winning the Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles, even with the loss of Sun Belt Player of the Year Jefferson, who averaged more than 18 points and nearly eight rebounds per game.
"Very honestly, there will be holes to fill," O'Regan said before the commitment of Mullins was announced. "You can start with the obvious Kiki Jefferson hole, but this is absolutely nothing against Kiki, I feel like it's almost easier to fill some of that than it is to fill some of the intangibles that Caroline brought. Points and rebounds, to me, are easier to fill than a kid who is an engine."
Like Germond, Mullins has the endurance to handle a significant workload at the point, having played more than 30 minutes per game last season at St. Joe's.
In addition to Mullins, the Dukes could give more minutes to rising sophomore point guard Chloe Sterling, who saw spot minutes throughout the season and filled in admirably for a few games in non-conference play when Germond was nursing a sprained ankle.
JMU also added incoming freshman Jada Mills, a 5-9 point guard from Connecticut.
While the likelihood of JMU adding another experienced guard with good size remains strong, the absence of Jefferson might mean more shots for talented scorers already on the roster.
Peyton McDaniel, the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year before missing all of 2021-22 with a knee injury, returned and was named the Sun Belt Conference Sixth Player of the Year in the Dukes' first season in the league.
McDaniel averaged 11.5 points and shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range while attempting 144 fewer shot attempts than Jefferson last season. Another guard, Jamia Hazell, showed a solid ability to score during her first two seasons at JMU but also cut back on her number of shot attempts last season, averaging 8.4 points per game.
"I feel really good about Peyton McDaniel and Jamia Hazell, along with (center) Ksyusha Kozlova, those three give me confidence," O'Regan said. "Peyton, we've been working out and Peyton looks outstanding. Nowhere close to even what she was last year."
