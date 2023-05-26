When James Madison entered the Sun Belt Conference this past July, one question swirling around the athletic department and the Dukes’ fanbase was how the purple and gold’s baseball team would fare in year one.
The Dukes hadn’t finished higher than fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association, which isn’t known to be a power college baseball league. But as JMU joined the Sun Belt, which in its current alignment had five NCAA Tournament teams in 2022, the purple and gold took a leap forward in competition.
And the questions weren’t just among the purple and gold, but the league, too. JMU was projected to finish 10th in the 14-team conference in the Sun Belt’s preseason poll.
By the end of the spring, the Dukes had proved they could compete in the Sun Belt with a seventh-place finish, one game back from sixth and two wins out of a top-four seed in the conference tournament.
While JMU will miss the NCAA Tournament for the 12th consecutive season, it showed signs of growth as it made its first postseason appearance since 2019 and recorded its first win outside of the regular season since 2016.
For JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne, who issued a two-year extension to coach Marlin Ikenberry as the Dukes entered their new league, year one surpassed his initial thoughts of a schedule littered with high-ranking conference opponents.
“I’ve been really pleased with baseball,” Bourne said. “That was an area that I was concerned about going into the season. I thought this is a tough baseball league, can we hang in there and compete? I think our kids played really hard, did a good job, and our coaches have done a good job coaching them.”
Early on in conference play, the Dukes had won just one of the first four Sun Belt three-game weekend series. But after the midway point against league opponents, JMU hit its stride and won three of its last five weekend series, including a sweep over Louisiana in the games after the Ragin’ Cajuns knocked off then-No. 1 LSU.
Ikenberry credited the Dukes’ improved play down the stretch, which took the team from the outside looking into the conference’s postseason to in the thick of the bracket, to his team’s development against high-caliber competition.
“I thought we started a little slow on the mound, but we pitched better [as the year went on]” Ikenberry said. “I thought our hitters developed over the year, too. We cut down on strikeouts a bunch … and our lineup is getting on base. When you see that development, you know you’re trending in the right direction.”
JMU, which played its toughest strength of schedule since 2015, won the most conference games (15) in Ikenberry’s eight-year tenure and hadn’t had that many league victories since the Dukes won 21 in the 2011 season — the most-recent NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Dukes’ step up in competition level became most visible within the team’s RPI. Before this season, JMU’s best RPI finish was 112 in the five full seasons under Ikenberry, which came last spring.
During the 2022 season, the Dukes went 22-13 against sub-100 RPI teams, including 14 wins against teams ranked No. 200 or worse, while JMU only beat five teams that were inside the top-100.
But with a new slate of conference opponents, the Dukes’ RPI this spring tells a different story. JMU spent most of conference play hovering around the No. 100 spot, where they sat after being eliminated from the Sun Belt tournament by Appalachian State, which would be the best RPI finish under Ikenberry.
And they did that by winning quality games.
JMU set a new program record for the most quadrant two — teams with RPI rankings between 51-100 — with 11 such victories, as the NCAA’s archives date back to the 2006 season, while it kept on pace with a 1-9 record against top-50 opponents.
The Dukes’ previous best was seven quadrant-two wins, which they did during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
Of the 23 quadrant-two games the Dukes played this spring, 17 of them came in conference play and all but one of their wins in that category came against Sun Belt opponents, which helped boost the team’s overall strength of schedule to No. 122 out of 305.
But before conference play kicked off, the Dukes played a No. 258 strength of schedule.JMU beat 18 teams that had a sub-197 RPI, 14 of which came in non-conference play.
Ikenberry said the coaching staff had hoped one of the teams from the northern states — Cornell and UMass-Lowell — would win a high-ranking RPI game, which would not only boost their numbers, but the Dukes' in the process.
Neither team was able to string one together, thus leaving those two universities below 200. The other 10 sub-200 RPI wins were all against local non-conference opponents — George Mason (197), Virginia Commonwealth (291), George Washington (224), Richmond (227), Virginia Military Institute (241) and Radford (296).
Those games, which almost always appear on JMU’s schedule year-to-year to help with in-state recruiting, were also helpful in keeping the Dukes’ travel costs lower with longer conference road trips in the Sun Belt.
But as the Dukes found success in conference play this spring, Ikenberry said he’s going to reevaluate his schedule to help boost JMU’s RPI.
“When you look over the course of a long season, it can be tricky with RPI,” Ikenberry said. “I do look at that and it’s something that we’re going to look at closer when we start scheduling for the future years on which teams we want to play for RPI reasons.”
JMU played at Virginia and Virginia Tech in RPI-boosting midweek games, both of which the Dukes were in the middle of the contest. The purple and gold rallied back against the ‘Hoos with the tying run on base, but couldn’t plate him, while it blew an eighth-inning lead against the Hokies.
The Dukes will open the 2024 season at Arkansas, a team that currently is No. 2 in the RPI, in an effort to strengthen their RPI numbers, a similar tactic he’s taken in recent years to open the season on the road at power conference programs.
But as Ikenberry looked at his program and its expectation-exceeding finish in year one, he was proud of what his squad did.
In all, JMU logged 31 wins, which was tied for the most under Ikenberry, while it came from behind in 21 of those contests, a year removed from a conference tournament ban and two years past the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted seasons.
“What this team has been through over the last three seasons and then coming into this league and competing every pitch, as a coach I’m really proud of them,” Ikenberry said. “I wouldn’t say we’re the most talented team, but I would say we’re one of the toughest and you saw that in the way we approached every game this year.”
