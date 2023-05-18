James Madison waded further into the new era of college sports Thursday with the official launch of the Montpelier Collective, an organization technically independent of JMU Athletics that aims to provide more Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for the JMU athletes.
The Montpelier Collective, named for President James Madison’s estate east of the JMU campus in Orange County, was in the works for several months before clearing hurdles with NCAA and IRS compliance to open this week officially.
Cliff Wood, who previously headed the JMU Duke Club athletic fundraising department, is the president of the collective, which aims to connect JMU athletes with charitable organizations and provide players with a stipend for their time and service.
“JMU sports is on a really good trajectory, and a group of us felt like in order to maintain that trajectory we needed to play in that NIL space,” Wood said, “But we wanted to do that in a way that is the JMU way. So we wanted to combine that with community service in our local community. This is a way that we are able to drive community service as well as pay stipends to JMU student athletes.”
In 2021, the NCAA vs. Alston case challenged the organization's insistence on amateurism in college sports and reached the United States Supreme Court. The Court then decided against the NCAA, ushering in a new era of payment for players.
Within weeks, the NCAA approved its first interim name, image, and likeness rules opening the door for college athletes to profit without forfeiting eligibility.
While the new NCAA regulations still prohibit schools from paying players directly, collectives founded and run by supporters of various schools soon began popping up around the country helping fund sponsorship deals for athletes.
Today, most programs in ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC, and Big Ten have at least one unofficially associated collective working in their favor.
Collectives are less ubiquitous outside the so-called Power 5 conferences, but some of JMU's top rivals and competitors, including Appalachian State, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, and George Mason already had associated collectives before Thursday's Montpelier launch.
“We are aware of the formation of the Montpelier Collective and appreciate their efforts to advance the experience of student-athletes at James Madison University,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said Thursday via press release. “Our student-athletes will enjoy opportunities to expand their collegiate experience via NIL possibilities.”
Both the school and the collective emphasized hope that JMU boosters will continue to donate to the Duke Club at or above their current rate, but further donations to the Montpelier Collective could have strong benefits to the Dukes on the field.
“It is great for our student-athletes,” JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington told the Daily News-Record. “We’ve been at a disadvantage, especially this past year, in what our athletes have to some other universities. Now we’re at this spot and it gives us so much more room to grow and we’re not at a disadvantage.”
Wood said the Montpelier Collective would strictly work with athletes currently enrolled at JMU and wasn’t intended to facilitate marketing deals for Dukes players, though JMU athletes can pursue those options on their own, and activities within the collective could enhance their local marketability.
That helps avoid breaking NCAA rules related to NIL deals, such as recruiting enticements and pay-for-play arrangements.
Of course, the reality is an organized collective available to athletes in all JMU sports could be a boost on the recruiting trail.
“Some of these things aren’t as fast as I wanted them, but it’s for a reason these things were put in place the right way,” Byington said. “It’s still a separate thing and on my side of it I’m not involved. I’ve always hated how this thing works, because it’s a blurry line. They don’t want the coaches involved, but there is no reasonable way to say the coaches don’t understand it’s going on or don’t get asked the questions by families or student athletes. The good thing is, now that it’s in place, what we are allowed to do is talk about the opportunities our guys have received or are going to receive.”
While JMU had a banner school year in 2022-23, its first in the Sun Belt Conference and in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Wood said he began to recognize during his final months as head of the Duke Club that an organized NIL presence would be key to JMU maintaining success.
“JMU is on such a good roll, it seemed like a stumbling block if we weren’t able to do it,” Wood said. “But we wanted to do it in a way that made sense for us as a collective and fit the mission of the university.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.