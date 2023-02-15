James Madison women's golf opened the spring portion of its 2022-23 season with a victory on Tuesday, as the Dukes battled to an exciting 3-2 non-conference win over Western Carolina in the championship match of the Oyster Shuck Match Play, hosted at the par-72, 5,810-yard Charleston Municipal Golf Course in South Carolina.
The Dukes cruised in their quarterfinal and semifinal matches on Monday, rolling to a 5-0 win over The Citadel to start the day and a 4.5-0.5 victory over Samford in the afternoon, setting up Tuesday's championship match.
Despite a slow start on Tuesday, JMU climbed back to pick up the title on the final hole, as senior Kate Owens earned the clinching point on the 19th hole, having fought back from a three-hole deficit in the decisive match.
Owens was one of two Dukes to go 3-0 on the week, rolling to wins of 6&4 and 3&1 in Monday's matches before clinching the title on Tuesday. JMU junior Kendall Turner joined her teammate with a 3-0 effort, finishing all three of her matches before the 18th hole with wins of 8&7 and 6&5 on Monday and a 2&1 victory in the title bout.
Sophomore Kayleigh Reinke didn't take a loss on the week, picking up an 8&6 win on Monday morning and a victory on the 19th hole of Tuesday's match while battling to all square in Monday's semifinals against Samford.
Juniors Amelia Williams and Haley Quickel each went 2-1 on the week. Williams had wins of 5&4 and 2up on Monday before a 2&1 loss on Tuesday, while Quickel started the week with victories at 7&6 and 1up before a loss on the final hole of her match in the championship.
The Dukes earned the title at the Oyster Shuck for the second time in as many chances, having also captured the trophy in the spring of 2019. They'll return to action for spring action at the River Landing Classic in a month.
JMU returns to the event as the defending champion, having captured the team title last spring as Amelia Williams picked up her first individual championship.
