James Madison cornerback Devyn Coles arrived in Harrisonburg via the transfer portal from Norfolk State last spring, but he wasn’t promised anything.
Not even a scholarship.
Coles, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound defensive back, had to earn each rep in practice as a walk-on in his junior season. He had to find a way to see the field even though he had logged 69 tackles with six interceptions in two seasons with the Spartans at the FCS level, including five picks as a freshman.
For some, that would be discouraging. But for Coles, while it wasn’t easy, the path to the field with the Dukes was earned.
“Last year was kind of rough, I definitely had my ups and downs throughout the season — mentally and physically,” Coles said. “I was a walk-on that didn’t get many reps, but I stayed down and kept working. At the end, it paid off for the best of me.”
The Highland Springs native saw his first consistent action in the Dukes’ eighth game of the season at the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Louisville, where he recorded four tackles at rover in place of an injured Chris Chukwueneke, and he thought it was a solid performance.
Coles’ actions on the field were enough for the Dukes’ coaching staff to feel confident enough to play him the following week at in-state foe Old Dominion. He didn’t leave it a mystery why he thought he should play against the Monarchs after he logged his first JMU interception — he wrestled it out of the hands of an ODU receiver — and a pass breakup.
But that wasn’t his marquee performance in 2022 — the home contest against Georgia State a week later was.
With the Dukes trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half, JMU’s defense needed to come up with a big play. Coles, who was playing in just his third game as a critical part of JMU’s defense, strip sacked the Panthers’ quarterback, Darren Grainger, by ripping the ball away with what appeared to be ease from the 200-pound signal-caller at the tailend of the third quarter.
That forced turnover allowed JMU to score two plays later to take a one-point lead, which the Dukes didn’t relinquish the rest of the contest.
“I don’t know what came over me at that moment, but it just happened,” Coles said looking back at the turning-point turnover. “That was a great experience, great time with my teammates after that victory.”
Coles’ ability to make plays, especially physical ones, put his name on the minds of the entire JMU fanbase after the Georgia State contest. It also allowed him to enter the 2023 campaign as a leader within the Dukes’ cornerbacks room.
But most importantly for Coles, it proved that he could accomplish what he put his mind to — even if it took some time on the bench for it to happen.
“I learned that I wasn’t a quitter,” Coles said. “There were times where I questioned myself, but parents were there to keep me pushing. I looked at myself every day in the mirror and told myself ‘I got this.’ And eventually I did.”
Now, Coles is the oldest player among JMU’s cornerbacks, which includes nine others, all younger than a junior — two redshirt sophomores, two sophomores, three redshirt freshmen and two true freshmen.
Last fall, Brent Austin and Chauncey Logan saw a lot of time at corner in their true freshman campaigns. They’ll be impact players for the Dukes again this season, but Coles has tried to help mentor them this offseason.
Even though he’s seen as the teacher, he’s not afraid to take their advice either.
“I definitely try to take some of the young guys under my wing because I think I can teach them a lot of things,” Coles said. “I was in their position once upon a time, so I think they can learn from me. But I learn from them, even though they might be younger than me, we’re all human and we can all learn from each other.”
While he may be a leader in JMU’s youthful secondary, Coles’ biggest impact could come on the outside this fall.
For JMU coach Curt Cignetti, Coles has set himself up to have another standout year on the field — this time starting at week one.
“He made plays last year,” Cignetti said. “[He] had a good offseason, and he’s had a solid camp.”
Coles is determined to make an impact for JMU, and he wants to do it right away without having to sit on the bench in the early parts of the season.
Being a reserve at the beginning of last season still motivates Coles, who doesn’t want to ever feel like that again. Instead, he’s focused on being a key player defensively.
“I’m just trying to pick up where I left off last season,” Coles said. “I still got a lot in the tank from not playing much [at the beginning] of last season. That pissed me off. Not doing that, so I’ve got a lot of fuel coming into the season.”
While he’s full of energy and ready to go, Coles made sure to note that his time spent working towards a consistent role on JMU’s stout defense is something that he appreciates.
It was a humbling experience, but Coles is primed to have a breakout season with that behind him.
“It was definitely a great experience,” Coles said of being a walk-on transfer. “In the end, it’s all about keep going because the job’s not done yet. That was just a step towards one of my end goals in life. … It made me really hungry to go harder and get more.”
