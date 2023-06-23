Earlier this week, James Madison target Dontrae Henderson took an official visit to Marshall, where his older brother, Jacobie, plays.
For Dontrae, the visit to Huntington, W.Va., went well, but the Dukes remained on his mind. And after his visit with the Thundering Herd concluded, Henderson was back in the car, headed east on I-64 towards Staunton before traveling north to Harrisonburg.
One day into his official visit with the Dukes, Henderson had his mind made up. He was ready to join the Sun Belt Conference, but not as a teammate with his brother, rather as an opponent.
Henderson committed to JMU on Thursday morning, which was one of 15 Division I offers the Charlotte, N.C., native had on the table. Some of the 5-foot-11, 174-pound cornerback’s other offers included Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion and UConn among others.
But the decision came down to two things: attention given to Henderson from the coaching staff and his drive to blaze his own trail at the college level. That left the Dukes as the top option.
“JMU, they just really showed the most love, them and Marshall,” Henderson said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon as his official visit came to a close. “My brother plays at Marshall, but I just wanted to create my own path. I knew JMU was a good fit.”
Football runs deep in the Henderson family.
Jacobie is a redshirt freshman safety at Marshall and their older brother, Deontae, was a decorated defensive back at Campbell from 2015-2018. While he played with the Fighting Camels, Deonate recorded the most interception return yards in program history (243) as he reeled in the eighth-most interceptions in a career (five).
So as Henderson grew up with two older brothers also in the secondary of a defense, he had a pair of teachers to lean on as he developed as a cornerback.
“They taught me a lot and allowed me to be the best player I can be,” Henderson said. “They just taught me different techniques, knowing alignment and assignment and just knowing what the receivers are doing next.”
Though Henderson chose the Dukes, it wasn’t lost on his mind that a matchup with Jacobie will be an annual contest when he arrives on campus for the 2024 season and he said he was excited for the opportunity at the next level.
But as Henderson weighed his options, “love” from the coaching staff came back around. And the Dukes, who’ve been active on the recruiting trail for high school defensive backs, stood out.
“The whole coaching staff, they showed a crazy amount of love,” Henderson said of JMU. “It just feels like family to be honest.”
Henderson is one of nine commits the Dukes have landed in the 2024 recruiting class, including six in the last week. And Henderson spent his official visit on campus at the same time as safety Chase Regan, who committed hours after he did.
It didn’t take long for Henderson to hype up his fellow commits and was excited for what’s to come in the Dukes’ secondary of the future.
“I watched my boys film and they all look like some dogs,” Henderson said. “This ‘24 class, we’re going to be right.”
Though Henderson spoke highly of the Dukes and the rest of the recruiting class, his decision wasn’t the easiest with the possibility of playing in the same secondary as Jacobie at Marshall.
But then again, JMU had something about it that Henderson couldn’t put his finger on and he gravitated towards it.
“It kind of was [a hard decision,]” Henderson said of Marshall. “Coach [Charles] Huff, he’s a really cool guy and I know he’s a good coach, they’ve got a good program. But something about JMU just made me want to be here.”
