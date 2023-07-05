Led by 17th-year head coach Shelley Klaes and fresh off a 19-3 record, the James Madison women’s lacrosse coaching staff has been selected as the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association South Region Coaching Staff of the Year.
The Dukes’ 19 wins this past spring were the second-most in a single season in program history as they reached the NCAA quarterfinals for the 11th time.
Klaes’ staff consists of associate head coach Kateri Linville, assistant coach Colleen Shearer, and volunteer assistant Matt Snyder, who helped the team go 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference while outscoring foes 94-33 in the regular season.
The Dukes fell in the AAC tournament title game after winning a program-record 17 games in a row and earned the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Of James Madison’s 19 wins on the year, eight came against ranked opponents, including two over rival Maryland for the first time ever in a single season. The No. 6 Dukes finished the historic year ranked in the top 10 nationally in three major statistical categories as they were third in scoring defense (7.86), tied for third in free-position percentage (.541), and finished ninth in clearing percentage (.918).
