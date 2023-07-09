The James Madison women’s track and field team placed a program-best seven athletes on the 2023 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State Team, the organization announced on Friday.
Graduate student Skyla Davidson (jumps), seniors Shelby Staib (throws) and Laura Webb (distance), junior Miranda Stanhope (distance), sophomores Jordyn Henderson (hurdles) and Sofia Lavreshina (hurdles), and freshman Asia Powell (sprints) were all second-team selections for the Dukes, who placed four on the all-state team a year ago.
On the track, Webb recorded the Dukes' fastest 3,000-meter (9:42.16) and 5,000-meter (16:42.92) races this past season. Those times were good for fifth and seventh in the JMU record book, respectively. Fellow distance runner Stanhope scored nine points for the Dukes at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, finishing third in the 10,000-meter race (34:53.27) and sixth in the 5,000-meter competition (16:56.52). This season, she moved into sixth in JMU history in the 3,000-meter (9:42.67) and 10th in the 5,000-meter (16:49.77).
Henderson was the team's top 100-meter hurdler, clocking in a season-best time of 14.05 at the Raleigh Relays. Later in the year, she finished runner-up in the event at the George Mason Ebanks Invitational with a time of 14.09. Lavreshina excelled in the 400-meter hurdles, with a season-best time of 1:01.02 in the prelims at the league's title meet. In the finals, Lavreshina finished fifth overall in 1:01.14 to pick up four points for JMU.
Powell had a phenomenal first year with JMU, highlighted by setting the school record in the 100-meter dash in 11.50 at the Raleigh Relays. During the outdoor season, Powell competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, and 4x400-meter relay. Across those five events, the freshman helped produce eight top-five finishes, including three victories. At the Sun Belt Championships, Powell ran the second leg of the 4x100-meter relay team that placed seventh in 46.33.
In the field, Davidson wrapped up her career with a personal-best triple jump of 12.93m (42-05.25) at the NCAA East Preliminary Championships. Davidson notched a pair of first-place efforts during the outdoor season, including a triple jump win at the JMU Invitational. She finished her time at JMU with the second-best indoor triple jump and third-best outdoor triple jump in school history.
Staib made her third appearance at the NCAA East Preliminary Championships in the javelin in 2023, where she threw 43.59m (143-00.00) for 35th. The senior finished runner-up in the javelin at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships with a throw of 47.10m (154-06.00), the highest finish by any Duke at the conference meet. Earlier in the season, Staib recorded a season-best mark of 47.60m (156-02.00) for third at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. In total, the senior produced five top-five finishes, including a pair of event victories.
