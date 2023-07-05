JMU Commit Boyd Is Highest-Rated Recruit To Join Dukes

For Jah Jah Boyd, recruitment wasn’t about the optics of going to a Power Five School. He had offers from various Atlantic Coast Conference schools — including Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest — but that wasn’t the route he wanted.
Instead, the Philadelphia native decided to bet on himself. That meant turning down the ACC schools and going somewhere he wanted.
As it turned out, the four-star recruit and ESPN top-300 player would become the highest-rated high school player to commit to James Madison, which he announced on Saturday afternoon.
“I felt like I could create my own path. I don’t have to follow other people or just go to a school because it’s the highest school,” Boyd told the Daily News-Record in a recent telephone interview. “I really sat there and chose what was really best for me, not nobody else’s opinion.”
During his recruitment process, Boyd chose the Dukes over Boston College and Old Dominion, a trio of schools that he narrowed down from more than 10 offers — almost all FBS.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound safety wanted to make his college decision before he started his senior year at Roman Catholic. Before he arrived on campus for his official visit at the end of June, Boyd spoke with Ronnell Davis, a former Roman Catholic teammate and a current JMU commit, about the program.
Davis spoke highly of the Dukes and encouraged Boyd to check it out. It didn’t take long for Boyd to decide that JMU was the place for him since he committed a week after his trip to Harrisonburg.
“Man it was crazy,” Boyd said of his recruitment. “Me being at JMU, that atmosphere just felt like home.”
The ability to further his football career has been a moment that Boyd has waited for practically his entire life. Ever since he picked up a football, Boyd wanted to play in the NFL, and college football is the springboard that could vault him among the country’s best.
But this moment is also bittersweet for Boyd. Yes, he’s checked off the first box en route to the ultimate goal, but he’s doing it without one of his biggest cheerleaders: his mother.
Boyd’s mother, Trina Russell, passed away on Mother’s Day in 2022, leaving him without one of the people he confided in to lay the groundwork of being one of the nation’s top defensive back recruits.
Though she’s no longer on the sidelines for his games or there to talk about college, his mother has been a big motivation over the past year to accomplish his goal.
“With me loving the sport anyway, my mother is the one who makes me go hard,” Boyd said. “Since I was four, I always had the dream of going to the NFL and being successful at anything. But my main focus is football and we had a lot of talks about me achieving that goal and how hard I have to go [to do it.]”
Boyd is focused on his senior year before he departs Philadelphia for Harrisonburg, but the two cities being less than 300 miles from each other helped him decide to join the Dukes.
“Everything about it is just like, ‘Wow,’” Boyd said. “Everything is close by. It’s right near my hometown. My family loves it. Just everything was good.”
When Boyd steps on the field with the Dukes in 2024, he’s slated to play at rover or safety, two positions that will lose depth with five seniors departing after the upcoming season. That may open up playing time for Boyd, who has an opportunity to be an impact player in year one with JMU.
Ask Boyd, and he’s confident in his ability to play at a high level on defense — no matter where he’s placed on the gridiron.
“To be honest, I think I’m a dog,” Boyd said. “I think you could put me anywhere on the field and I’m going to perform at the highest level I can.”
But at least one game a year, Boyd is looking forward to each season he’s with JMU — against ODU in the Royal Rivalry.
Boyd had the Monarchs in his final three schools, and he can’t wait to hit the field against the Dukes’ in-state opponent.
“Man, it’s going to be good,” Boyd said with a laugh. “It’s going to be a good experience.”
