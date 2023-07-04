When James Madison safety commit Phillip Harris arrives on campus ahead of the 2024 season, he’ll already be very familiar with a couple of his new teammates.
Or are they new?
Harris, a Charlotte, N.C.-area native, was teammates with fellow JMU commits Nate Crosby Jr., a running back, and lockdown cornerback Dontrae Henderson last year and earlier this year with a 7-on-7 team, the Carolina Stars.
And with Harris projected to stay at safety, his experience with Henderson might prove to be useful during the 2024 campaign and beyond since they learned to work together on the field rather quickly.
“When we were playing, we were big on communication and we were both on the same side of the field,” Harris said. “That bond coming back to JMU is special. We’ve known each other since our eighth grade year and to be back playing together again, that’s smooth.”
Crosby was JMU’s first 2024 commitment, while Henderson pledged to the Dukes a couple weeks later, and Harris chose the Dukes over East Carolina, Howard, Miami (OH) and West Virginia last week.
But his former teammates didn’t play too much of a factor in Harris’ decision to pick JMU, though they are an added bonus.
Instead, it was the relationship with the Dukes’ coaching staff, JMU’s winning tradition and the team’s blazing FBS start last fall that sold him on the program.
“It was the consistency of their coaches and their program history [set JMU apart,]” Harris said. “They were a top-25 school last year, which was big, and their program is big, too.”
The biggest relationship in Harris’ recruitment to JMU came through the Dukes’ rovers coach Eddie Whitley, who also played at Butler High School, where Harris stars on the gridiron.
As Harris continued to hear from Whitley last year, the JMU assistant just wanted the prospect to visit and see what JMU had to offer. And it turned out to be a difference in the recruiting process for Harris.
“I built a connection with him and that kept building since late last year,” Harris said.
Like Whitley, Harris has been a standout on the defensive side of the ball at Butler and logged 76 total tackles with seven tackles for a loss and five interceptions last fall, which opened the floodgates of offers, including his first FBS opportunity at Boston College.
But as a safety, Harris described himself as “quick, hands on and good at playing the ball.”
“I’m very calm [on the field,] but at the same time I’ve got to turn that edge on,” Harris said. “Some games are different than others. Some games you can be calm and some games you’ve got to get in that mode and turn up. You’ve got to just dominate every play.”
With one year of high school football left, Harris can taste the first step of his childhood dream to play football at the highest level possible.
And he’s going to realize that with two Crosby and Henderson, two players he’s grown familiar with as teammates in non-tackle settings. Soon, they’ll suit up in the purple and gold together.
“The opportunity and the love for the game growing up, so to be able to play at that level, it’s been a dream since I was a kid,” Harris said. “That’s just one step closer to my dream: playing in the NFL. Just motivating myself every day to be successful on the next level.”
