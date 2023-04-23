It didn’t take long for James Madison defensive end Jalen Green’s presence to be felt in the Dukes’ spring game on Saturday afternoon, as he lived in the backfield on what felt like almost every play he was on the field for.
Green, who’s coming off a career-best junior season with 22 tackles, found ways to get past the Dukes’ offensive line, which was a mixture of first- and second-team players due to injuries.
But it didn’t matter who was in front of him, Green constantly forced JMU’s quarterbacks out of the pocket and chased after them. After all, the Baltimore native had an opportunity to make an impact this spring with seventh-year defensive end Isaac Ukwu on the sideline.
And it paid off.
Green caught the eye of Dukes coach Curt Cignetti for his spring performance, not just limited to the spring game.
“[He was in the backfield] all spring long,” Cignetti said as a light drizzle fell on the playing surface at Bridgeforth Stadium. “We’ve been thin on the defensive line … but he’s had a really good spring. He’s really turned it up.”
But for Green, this spring wasn’t devoted to just what he can improve in his skill set on the field, rather he was focused on taking a bigger leadership role on the defense.
He’s an older guy — not the oldest with multiple graduate students in his position group — but Green’s priority to lead was evident.
“For me, I wanted to increase my role as a leader: both vocal and by actions,” Green said. “I’m someone who kind of blossomed late into their career. And I want to show the guys, just keep your head down and see the light at the end — you can just develop and get better.”
Green, who has appeared in 38 games in his three seasons on the field, had an expanded role on the defensive line last fall and played in all 11 games and wanted to build off of it. He had a career-year in tackles, but of those 22, Green had six tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
Oh, and Green logged his first-career interception in the Dukes’ season finale rout of Coastal Carolina — though he did immediately run out of bounds to celebrate on the JMU sideline as the purple and gold put the Chanticleers to bed to claim the Sun Belt East Division title.
With the JMU defensive line returning to full strength in the fall as Ukwu will hit the field in full pads for the first time, Green’s standout spring showed the depth of the Dukes’ defensive ends. He’s joined by Mikail Kamara, who was a game wrecker when healthy last season, and Jamree Kromah, who will return to his comfortable position after playing on the interior for most of last fall.
But Kromah’s versatility of playing all over the line had him next to Green at times last fall, which helped their bond grow. Green was Kromah’s host when he visited while he was in the transfer portal last year and with the two of them at the same position, on opposite sides, that trust has helped on the field.
“I love playing with him,” Kromah said. “He’s a great teammate. … Our chemistry is pretty strong because we communicate a lot. I feel like once communication is pretty strong, everything else just comes in place. I work off him and he works off me.”
In the Dukes’ spring game, Green got after the quarterback — Kromah did too with a pair of sacks — and was able to join in on a handful of tackles. Green was able to put a few black hit marks on his clean, white game jersey, something he couldn’t do all spring since JMU wasn’t tackling until the spring game.
But when Green and the rest of the defense was unleashed to tackle, they took full advantage.
“Yeah, the reassurance is always nice,” Green said with a laugh, “to know I can still make tackles.”
As Green and the rest of the JMU defensive line went through spring practice, the plan was obviously to improve on the field, but his effort was noted by Cignetti following the spring game.
And for Green that’s second-nature after he grinded his way onto the field into an impact role last fall and with his final year of college football ahead of him, it was something he didn’t want to take for granted.
“I’ve been wanting to pay attention and giving it my all every play [this spring],” Green said. “Just taking no plays off and leaving it all out on the field.”
On Saturday, he did that. Now, Green and the rest of the Dukes’ defensive line will have to wait 132 more days to do it again when Bucknell visits Harrisonburg for the team’s season opener.
